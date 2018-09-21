What’s scup with that? Porgy fishermen get a boost from feds

Federal fishing managers are letting fishermen catch more of a small, commercially valuable species of East Coast fish this winter.

BOSTON (AP) —

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it’s bumping the commercial quota for scup by 155 percent from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Scup are fished commercially, primarily from Massachusetts to North Carolina, and are used as food. It is sometimes sold as “porgy.”

The winter quota for scup will be nearly 10 million pounds. The fishery has been growing in value in recent years and is typically worth about $10 million at the docks. Some advocates of local and sustainable seafood have called for more restaurants and markets to sell the fish because of its abundance off the East Coast.

