Warren: If cabinet thinks Trump’s unfit they should oust him

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 8:37 pm 09/06/2018 08:37pm
BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren says if President Donald Trump’s cabinet thinks he is unfit for office, they should remove him.

The Massachusetts Democrat made the comments in a fundraising email Thursday.

Warren points to an anonymous senior official who wrote a New York Times opinion piece claiming to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart Trump’s most dangerous impulses.

Warren says if senior officials believe the president is unfit, “they should stop hiding behind anonymous op-eds and leaking information to Bob Woodward” and “do what the Constitution demands they do: invoke the 25th Amendment and remove this president from office.”

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president to take over if the commander in chief is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

