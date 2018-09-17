Veteran Florida prosecutor charged with theft from store

MIAMI (AP) — A veteran Florida prosecutor is facing misdemeanor theft charges after police say she hid beauty products in her purse at a store. An Aventura police report says 56-year-old Broward County Assistant State…

MIAMI (AP) — A veteran Florida prosecutor is facing misdemeanor theft charges after police say she hid beauty products in her purse at a store.

An Aventura police report says 56-year-old Broward County Assistant State Attorney Stacey Honowitz concealed three items worth $42.93 at a Publix supermarket Saturday. The report says Honowitz also purchased more than $124 of other items.

Honowitz has been a prosecutor for three decades and is a supervisor in her office’s sex crimes and child abuse unit. She has also written books for children about abuse and frequently appears as a commentator on television.

A state attorney’s spokeswoman said Monday that Honowitz is suspended, using paid vacation time, while the case is investigated.

Honowitz’s attorney, Jayne Weintraub, says the incident was an honest mistake, and there was no intent to commit a crime.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.