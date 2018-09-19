Vegas shooting videos show hotel guests, arrest of bystander

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas have released more body-worn camera video of officers responding to the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history nearly a year ago. The 42 clips made…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas have released more body-worn camera video of officers responding to the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history nearly a year ago.

The 42 clips made public Wednesday under a court order show displaced hotel guests sleeping in hotel hallways, officers checking Las Vegas Strip convenience stores and an argumentative man being arrested after insisting he was going to walk toward the shooting scene.

An officer repeatedly tells the man the Strip is locked down and he needs to walk the other way.

The new videos provide no new information about why a gunman fired from the Mandalay Bay resort last Oct. 1, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others at an open-air concert.

It was the 20th release of police records under the court order in a public-records lawsuit.

