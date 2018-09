By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — US national security adviser John Bolton to warn of ‘hell to pay’ and ‘serious consequences’ in tough Iran speech.

NEW YORK (AP) — US national security adviser John Bolton to warn of ‘hell to pay’ and ‘serious consequences’ in tough Iran speech.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.