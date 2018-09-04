US envoy: Trump to chair UN Security Council meeting on Iran

202
By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 5:22 pm 09/04/2018 05:22pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says President Donald Trump will chair a Security Council meeting on Iran during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York this month.

Ambassador Nikki Haley said Tuesday that the meeting will address “violations of international law and general instability Iran sows throughout the entire Middle East region.”

She accused Iran of supporting terrorism and destabilizing activities in Lebanon, Yemen and Syria. She says Iran’s leader could speak at the council meeting if he chooses to.

Haley was speaking to reporters at U.N. headquarters. She outlined the agenda for the United States’ monthlong presidency of the council during September. The council is the top decision-making body at the U.N.

