Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST The Latest: Ford wants another day to consider testifying WASHINGTON (AP) — The lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford wants another day to consider terms for testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee about…

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ford wants another day to consider testifying

WASHINGTON (AP) — The lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford wants another day to consider terms for testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teens.

Attorney Debra Katz calls Friday’s deadline for a response “arbitrary.” She says “its sole purpose is to bully” Ford.

Ford met with the FBI for several hours about death threats she has received and wants to consider her response until Saturday.

The committee and the attorney are in a showdown ahead of a scheduled Monday meeting.

Kavanaugh denies the allegations and has said he would testify to clear his name. Ford wants to appear later in the week.

Chairman Chuck Grassley says if no agreement is reached the panel may vote Monday on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

__

TRUMP-ROSENSTEIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says he’ll rid DoJ of ‘lingering stench’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pledging to rid the Justice Department of its “lingering stench.”

Trump told a campaign rally in Missouri on Friday that the department has some “great people” but also “some real bad ones.”

He says the bad ones are gone, “but there’s a lingering stench and we’re going to get rid of that, too.”

It was unclear what Trump was referring to and he didn’t name names. But he has been in a running war with the Justice Department, starting with Jeff Sessions, his hand-picked attorney general.

Trump commented after The New York Times reported Friday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein floated the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump on grounds that he’s unfit for office. Rosenstein said the report is inaccurate.

__

FEMA-INVESTIGATION

AP NewsBreak: DHS Secretary says FEMA head won’t lose job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says the head of the federal disaster response agency did use government vehicles without proper authorization, but will not lose his job over it.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator William “Brock” Long had been under investigation by the Homeland Security Department’s watchdog over travel to his home in Hickory, North Carolina. The news of the probe surfaced just as Hurricane Florence was striking the Carolinas.

Nielsen said Friday that she’d reviewed the watchdog’s report. She said she has directed Long to reimburse the government. The report by the inspector general has not been made public.

Long said in a statement he took full responsibility for his actions and remains committed to helping the South recover. The House Oversight Committee is also looking into the allegations.

TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Death toll rises to 43 in aftermath of Florence

Authorities say the death toll has now risen to 43 dead in the aftermath of former Hurricane Florence.

A statement released by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said Friday evening that there are now 32 confirmed dead in that state. The statement says a 46-year-old man in Brunswick County died when a tree he was cutting fell on him. Other deaths have been reported earlier in South Carolina and Virginia.

Cooper, meanwhile, has praised efforts of first responders who evacuated people from rising floodwaters. His statement says that in the past week, first responders and emergency teams have conducted nearly 5,000 rescues in storm-ravaged areas. That’s twice as many people as were saved after Hurricane Matthew.

About 56,000 homes and business remain without power as of Friday afternoon.

MARYLAND SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Shooting victim was recent immigrant from Nepal

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — A family friend says one of the victims killed in a shooting at a drugstore distribution center in Maryland was a mother of two who had recently moved to the U.S. from Nepal to try to give her kids a better life.

Harry Bhandari is a community leader and candidate for state delegate who says he has known 41-year-old Brindra Giri’s family for about 10 years.

Authorities on Friday identified Giri as one of the three people killed when an employee opened fired at the Rite Aid facility in northeast Maryland.

Bhandari was at a funeral home Friday helping Giri’s family make arrangements. He says her relatives are devastated.

Bhandari says Giri and her children joined her husband in the U.S. in April. He says Giri was an energetic hard worker who saw the job as a “stepping stone.”

ARMY-RECRUITING

APNewsBreak: Army misses 2018 recruiting goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army has missed its recruiting goal for the first time in more than a decade.

Army leaders tell The Associated Press they were about 6,500 soldiers short of their goal in signing up only about 70,000 new troops for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. The other service branches met their targets.

The shortfall comes despite an extra $200 million in enlistment bonuses and the approval of additional waivers for bad conduct or health issues to allow some people to join who might otherwise not have made the grade.

Maj. Gen. Joe Calloway says the shortfall was fueled by the strong American economy. The pool of eligible recruits has also been declining for years.

The Army is experimenting with new recruitment strategies, including sending teams of recruiters into cross-fit sports competitions and gaming contests.

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Tiger Woods shares lead going into weekend at East Lake

ATLANTA (AP) — Not even one bad hole could keep Tiger Woods from a share of the 36-hole lead for the first time in more than three years.

Woods was on the verge of building a cushion Friday in the Tour Championship with three birdies in a four-hole stretch, only to make double bogey from the rough and a plugged lie in the bunker that forced him to play away from the hole at No. 16.

He finished with a two-putt birdie for a 2-under 68 to tie Justin Rose (67) going into the weekend at East Lake.

Woods last shared the 36-hole lead in the 2015 Wyndham Championship. He wound up tied for 10th.

Rory McIlroy made enough birdies to offset his mistakes and had a 68. He was two back.

ELECTION 2018-SENATE-TEXAS-DEBATE-THE LATEST

The Latest: O’Rourke says Cruz mischaracterizes his comments

DALLAS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke says Sen. Ted Cruz “has a tendency to mischaracterize a position” after the pair repeatedly traded barbs during a frosty first debate.

Speaking to reporters at Dallas’ Southern Methodist University after Friday night’s debate, O’Rourke says that when he defends NFL players’ right to protest during the national anthem, Cruz likens it to endorsing burning of the U.S. flag.

O’Rourke adds that when he calls for decriminalizing marijuana, Cruz mistakenly equates that to legalizing heroin and cocaine and concluded, “No one wants to do any of that.”

Cruz didn’t speak to the media except to say “I thought it went great” when asked about the debate.

The pair will square off twice more before Election day as a race that once looked like a Cruz cakewalk tightens.

TANZANIA-FERRY CAPSIZES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dozens dead after ferry sinks on Lake Victoria

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A regional official in Tanzania says 44 people are confirmed dead after a ferry sank on Lake Victoria.

John Mongella, the commissioner of Mwanza, says 37 people have been rescued after Thursday’s capsizing.

He cannot say how many people were on board until the search and rescue operation is over.

Rescue efforts have been suspended until daybreak Friday.

TROPICAL WEATHER-TOXIC SITES

APNewsBreak: Dam breach at Duke plant; coal ash could spill

A dam containing a large lake at a Wilmington power plant has been breached by floodwaters from the storm Florence, and coal ash from an adjacent dump might be flowing into the Cape Fear River.

Duke Energy spokeswoman Paige Sheehan told The Associated Press on Friday that floodwaters were continuing to overtop an earthen dike at the north side of Sutton Lake, a 1,100-acre (445-hectare) reservoir at the L.V. Sutton Power Station. That water has caused breaches in the dam on the south end of the lake, which is flowing back into the river.

Sheehan said floodwaters also had overtopped a steel retaining wall containing one of three large coal ash dumps lining the lakeshore. Sheehan says Duke can’t rule out that ash might be escaping and flowing into the river.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.