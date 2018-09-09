Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CBS-MOONVES-THE LATEST The Latest: CBS’ Leslie Moonves resigns amid allegations NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual misconduct allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.…

CBS-MOONVES-THE LATEST

The Latest: CBS’ Leslie Moonves resigns amid allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual misconduct allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

A statement posted on CBS’s website says Moonves’ resignation is effective immediately.

The network’s chief operating officer, Joseph Ianniello, will serve as president and acting CEO until CBS’s Board of Directors looks for a replacement. In the meantime the network says Moonves’ chairman position will remain open.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: North Carolina campus in voluntary evacuation

ATLANTA (AP) — As Hurricane Florence heads toward the East Coast, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington is encouraging its students to leave campus this week for a safer location.

The university said Sunday that it has issued a voluntary evacuation for students starting at noon Monday. Students are urged — but not required — to leave and classes are being canceled. A university statement says officials will continue monitoring the forecast and may make an evactuation mandatory if conditions later require.

The National Hurricane Center says it is still too early to predict the storms exact path with the storm hundreds of miles (kilometers) away, but people from the Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic are being urged to remain on guard for a possible direct hit later in the week.

PENCE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pence: I’d take lie detector test over NYT essay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says he’d agree to take a lie detector test “in a heartbeat” to prove he isn’t the author of an anti-Trump New York Times opinion piece.

A top Pence aide has already said the vice president didn’t write the anonymous piece criticizing President Donald Trump’s leadership. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has said Trump would be justified in using lie detectors to ferret out the anonymous essay writer. Trump hasn’t said whether he’d go that far, but Pence says he’s willing.

Pence says during a taped “Fox News Sunday” interview: “I would agree to take it in a heartbeat and would submit to any review the administration wanted to do.”

Pence adds that he doesn’t know the author’s identity but repeats that the individual should resign.

SWEDEN-ELECTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Swedish PM summons ‘good forces’ after setback

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says he intends to remain in the job after his center-left party recorded its worst election performance.

Lofven, who brought the Social Democrats to power in 2014, said “the results are still unclear” from the election held Sunday, but acknowledged that forming the next government could take a while.

He sounded somber, but firm as he told supporters that “now it is up the political parties to cooperate responsibly and create a strong government.”

Preliminary results from Sunday’s election had Lofven’s party receiving 28.1 percent of the vote, which was estimated to translate into a loss of 13 seats in Sweden’s 175-seat parliament, the Riksdagen.

Responding to the increase in support that could give the far-right Sweden Democrats 14 more seats, Lofven said “a party with roots in Nazism” would “never ever offer anything responsible, but hatred.”

He said of the weeks ahead: “We have a moral responsibility. We must gather all good forces. We won’t mourn, we will organize ourselves.”

DALLAS OFFICER-MISTAKEN APARTMENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Group says arrest ‘first step’ toward justice

DALLAS (AP) — The group Mothers Against Police Brutality says the arrest of a white Dallas officer in the off-duty shooting death of her black neighbor is a “first step” toward justice and accountability.

Officer Amber Guyger was arrested Sunday on a manslaughter charge and later released on bond. She fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean on Thursday at Jean’s apartment. Guyger told responding officers she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own.

A co-founder of Mothers Against Police Brutality, Sara Mokuria, says the group is happy with the arrest, but believes it should have come days ago. Mokuria says police officers should be held to a higher level of accountability and not afforded special treatment.

She says going forward the group expects transparency and accountability in the case.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted a statement Sunday night in which he thanked investigators, asked for continued prayers for Jean’s family and said he appreciated that citizens and community leaders “were so respectful of the investigative process over these past few days.”

FRANCE-KNIFE ATTACK

7 injured in Paris knife attack; terrorism not suspected

PARIS (AP) — Seven people were injured in a knife attack in central Paris late Sunday but police said that terrorism was not suspected.

Two British tourists were among those injured, broadcaster BFMTV and Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Authorities were trying to determine if the attacker, who was arrested, is among the seven injured.

An overnight police press officer said the attack took place near a cinema in the 19th district of Paris. The officer had no information about the identities of the injured. The Paris prosecutors’ office is handling the investigation.

The reports said the man was armed with a knife and a metal bar, and first attacked three people outside the cinema.

US OPEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Djokovic: Umpire changed course of Serena match

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic says he thinks the chair umpire interfered too much in Serena Williams’ match but stopped short of saying men and women are treated differently.

Djokovic says Carlos Ramos “just maybe changed — not maybe, but he did change the course of the match” in Williams’ 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka on Saturday night in the U.S. Open final.

Djokovic, who won the men’s title, said he thought Ramos’ involvement was “unnecessary.”

But he disagreed with WTA CEO Steve Simon, who said men and women should be treated equally but that wasn’t the case Saturday.

“I don’t see things as Mr. Simon does,” Djokovic says, adding that “it’s hard to generalize things, really.”

MISS AMERICA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Miss New York named 2019 Miss America

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Miss New York has been named 2019 Miss America in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

She was chosen Sunday night from among 51 contestants in the first Miss America pageant to be held without a swimsuit competition in its 98-year history.

Instead, contestants were asked an onstage interview question by other contestants.

And behind the scenes, a revolt was under way among most of the Miss America state organizations who demand that national chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper resign.

The outgoing Miss America, Cara Mund, says the two have bullied and silenced her, claims that the women deny.

EMMY-EGOT ACHIEVED

John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice now EGOT winners

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s live version of “Jesus Christ Superstar” has won an Emmy Award and that has made two men extra happy — it means star John Legend, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice have joined the elite squad of EGOT winners.

The musical’s win for best live variety special on Sunday means Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice have an Emmy to go with their Tonys, Grammys and their Oscars.

The trio joins an elite group of EGOT winners that includes Robert Lopez, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols and Whoopi Goldberg.

FLIGHT 93 MEMORIAL-TOWER OF VOICES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Tower memorial dedicated at Flight 93 crash site

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A tower that honors the passengers and crew killed when a hijacked plane was crashed into a rural Pennsylvania field is now in place, the final major feature of a 2,200-acre memorial.

The Tower of Voices was dedicated Sunday, with remarks from former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge and the park’s superintendent.

The 93-foot (28-meter) structure at the Flight 93 memorial north of Shanksville is designed with a wind chime for each of the 40 who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Ridge, who became the first head of the federal Homeland Security Department, said the chimes will provide “an everlasting concert by our heroes.”

Three other hijacked planes were crashed into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attack.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the 17th anniversary event at the Pennsylvania site on Tuesday.

