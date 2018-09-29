Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-INVESTIGATION FBI contacts Kavanaugh Yale classmate in its investigation WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has contacted Deborah Ramirez, who’s accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when he was a Yale student, as part of…

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-INVESTIGATION

FBI contacts Kavanaugh Yale classmate in its investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has contacted Deborah Ramirez, who’s accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when he was a Yale student, as part of the bureau’s investigation of the Supreme Court nominee.

Ramirez’s lawyer, John Clune, says agents want to interview her and she’s agreed to cooperate.

President Donald Trump has ordered the FBI to reopen Kavanaugh’s background investigation after several women accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Senate leaders agreed to delay a final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination to allow for a one-week FBI investigation. The Senate Judiciary Committee says the probe should be limited to “current credible allegations” against Kavanaugh and be finished by Oct. 5.

Ramirez has said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the early 1980s when they were Yale students.

AP-US-TRUMP-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Trump mocks potential rival Booker

WASHINGTON (AP) — During his rally, President Donald Trump also poked fun at Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, considered a possible challenger to Trump in 2020.

Booker is a former mayor of Newark, the state’s largest city.

Trump told the crowd that Booker “ran Newark, New Jersey into the ground” and asked: “now he wants to be president?”

“What was the moment he said he had?” When the crowd yelled back, “Spartacus,” Trump said: “I don’t think so. I think we take Kirk Douglas in his prime.”

Douglas starred as Spartacus in a movie about the leader of a slave revolt in antiquity.

During Kavanaugh’s initial confirmation hearing before the Judiciary committee on which Booker sits, Booker declared he was having a “Spartacus” moment when he said he was breaking committee rules and releasing documents about Kavanaugh, though the papers had already been cleared for release.

SUPREME COURT-REPUBLICAN POLITICS

Republicans fear political fallout from Kavanaugh turmoil

NEW YORK (AP) — Whether or not Republicans ultimately confirm Brett Kavanaugh, some on the front lines of the GOP’s midterm battlefield fear the party may have already lost.

Republicans are rallying behind President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, even after Christine Blasey Ford testified in vivid detail about a decades-old sexual assault. Now, the FBI is investigating before a final vote is held.

This is not the fight Republicans wanted six weeks before the election.

Should Senate Republicans confirm Kavanaugh despite allegations of sexual misconduct, they risk enraging the women they need to preserve their House majority. Vote him down, they risk enraging the party’s defiant political base.

The final vote is at least a week away.

SEC-ELON MUSK

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, company settle fraud suit for $40M

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the electric car company have agreed to pay a total of $40 million and make a series of concessions to settle a government lawsuit alleging Musk duped investors with misleading statements about a proposed buyout of the company.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the settlement Saturday, just two days after filing a case seeking to oust Musk as CEO.

The settlement will require Musk to relinquish his role as chairman for at least three years, but he will able to remain as CEO.

UNITED NATIONS-GENERAL ASSEMBLY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Multilateralism main theme at General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The subjects have been varied, but what’s been the main theme at the U.N. General Assembly this year? It’s multilateralism – whether to work closely together or go it alone as nations. In speech after speech pretty much everyone has been talking about it.

Behind that, though, is an important question: What should cooperation look like in a 21st-century world?

Speaker after speaker has talked about how they must work together to fight global warming, improve the lot of refugees, eliminate gender bias, stimulate the economy.

But a smaller contingent led by the United States and President Donald Trump says that too much multilateralism gets in the way of sovereignty and should be avoided.

The notion of where a nation’s sovereignty ends and its allegiance to a global group of nations that doesn’t govern, but that makes a lot of rules, begins is the basic question delegates are asking. For the most part, particularly with smaller nations, the attitude is that cooperation and following international rules make things better for everyone.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Indonesia quake, tsunami deaths climb to 384

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian television and other media, citing disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, says the death toll from the Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami has jumped to 384.

The figure is from the hard-hit city of Palu alone, where hundreds of people are injured and thousands of homes damaged or destroyed.

The tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake smashed into two cities and several settlements on Sulawesi island at dusk Friday.

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS-BOLSONARO

Leading Brazil candidate leaves hospital after stabbing

SAO PAULO (AP) — The leading candidate in Brazil’s presidential race has been discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for a knife wound to his abdomen.

Far right congressman Jair Bolsonaro suffered intestinal damage and severe internal bleeding after the Sept. 6 attack at a campaign event and has undergone multiple surgeries.

His release from a Sao Paulo hospital was delayed by a day due to a minor infection. The hospital said in a statement he was discharged Saturday morning.

The country’s first round of voting is on Oct. 7. But it’s not clear if or how quickly Bolsonaro will get back on the campaign trail.

Women’s groups are planning a series of protests later Saturday against him. Other rallies are also planned this weekend in support of the candidate.

OBIT-OTIS RUSH

Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush dies at 84

CHICAGO (AP) — Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush, whose passionate, jazz-influenced sound influenced generations of musicians, has died. He was 84.

His longtime manager Rick Bates says Rush died Saturday of complications from a stroke suffered in 2003.

Rush was a key architect of the Chicago “West Side Sound” in the 1950s and 1960s. His first recording in 1956 on Cobra Records, “I Can’t Quit You Baby” reached No. 6 on the Billboard R&B Charts and catapulted him to fame.

He won a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Recording in 1999 for “Any Place I’m Going.” Rush was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame in 1984.

VATICAN-SEX ABUSE-MCCARRICK

Disgraced ex-cardinal McCarrick living near Kansas school

(Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com)

VICTORIA, Kan. (AP) — Roman Catholic Church officials have confirmed that a disgraced ex-cardinal who was removed from ministry amid allegations of sexual abuse has moved to a friary in remote western Kansas that is near an elementary school.

The Archdiocese of Washington confirmed in a statement Friday that former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is living at St. Fidelis Friary in Victoria, Kansas, which is within a block of Victoria Elementary School.

The Kansas City Star reports that the news of McCarrick’s new living arrangement took school officials by surprise. Victoria Elementary Principal Kent Michel says he only learned of it Friday through social media posts.

The 88-year-old McCarrick was the retired Archbishop of Washington, D.C., when he was removed from public ministry in June after the church found credible allegations that he sexually abused a teenager while a priest in New York more than 40 years ago.

__

This story has been corrected to show McCarrick was removed from public ministry in June, not July.

___

RYDER CUP-THE LATEST

The Latest: McIlroy-Thomas to lead off singles at Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The pairings are out for the final day of the Ryder Cup, and the Sunday singles kick off with a match between Europe’s Rory McIlroy and America’s Justin Thomas.

All 12 players will be on the course for the finale at Le Golf National.

Europe holds a commanding 10-6 lead and needs only 4 1/2 points from the dozen matches to take back the trophy the Americans won at Hazeltine two years ago. As reigning champion, the U.S must get eight more points to keep the Cup.

The rest of the singles lineup:

— Paul Casey vs. Brooks Koepka

— Justin Rose vs. Webb Simpson

— Jon Rahm vs. Tiger Woods

— Tommy Fleetwood vs. Tony Finau

— Ian Poulter vs Dustin Johnson

— Thorbjorn Olesen vs. Jordan Spieth

— Sergio Garcia vs. Rickie Fowler

— Francesco Molinari vs. Phil Mickelson

— Tyrrell Hatton vs. Patrick Reed

— Henrik Stenson vs. Bubba Watson

— Alex Noren vs. Bryson DeChambeau

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.