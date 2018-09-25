Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

BILL COSBY-THE LATEST The Latest: Cosby accusers say he got what he deserved NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s accusers say the comedian got what he deserved when a judge sentenced him to prison for…

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s accusers say the comedian got what he deserved when a judge sentenced him to prison for sexual assault.

Some of the women who allege Cosby drugged and raped them spoke out Tuesday after he was sentenced to three to 10 years behind bars.

Accuser Victoria Valentino says “this is a great day for women and a great day for rape survivors.”

Another accuser, Lili Bernard, says she hopes the sentence will “send a message to other powerful perpetrators that they will be caught and punished.”

Cosby was convicted in April of drugging and molesting a Temple University women’s basketball administrator. The case helped prompt dozens of other accusers to come forward with similar allegations.

Sunni Welles, who says Cosby drugged and raped her in 1965, called Cosby “an unforgivable, disgusting, sexual deviant.”

TRUMP-UNITED NATIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump hails his own achievements in UN speech

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump scorned the “ideology of globalism” and heaped praise on his own administration’s achievements in a speech Tuesday to the U.N. General Assembly.

“The U.S. will not tell you how to live and work or worship,” Trump said as he promoted his “America First” agenda. “We only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return.”

Trump crowed that in “less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

Some of his fellow leaders broke into outright laughter. Trump appeared briefly flustered, then smiled and said it was not the reaction he expected “but that’s all right.”

Later he brushed off the episode, telling reporters, “Well, that was meant to get some laughter so it was great.”

AP-US-SUPREME-COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Kavanaugh accuser’s lawyer: GOP is playing games

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney for the second woman to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct says Senate Judiciary Committee GOP staffers are involved in “game playing.”

John Clune said he was supposed to talk Tuesday evening with staffers about how his client, Deborah Ramirez, can tell her story. But Republicans kept changing conditions of the call. He says at one point they demanded all evidence before they’d pick up the phone. In the end, Clune joined the call and found no GOP staffers there.

Clune told CNN’s Anderson Cooper: “There’s a lot of game playing that’s going on with the majority party.”

Clune reiterated that Ramirez wants an FBI investigation into her claims that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drinking game at Yale University 35 years ago. Kavanaugh denies it.

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-METOO

Hearing on Kavanaugh allegations puts #MeToo to the test

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — No matter what ultimately happens to Brett Kavanaugh and the women who accuse the Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct, the Senate hearing on the allegations will offer a test of the #MeToo movement.

The movement began only a year ago. Since then, it has brought many commanding abusers to their knees. But it has also been about believing survivors. And the treatment of Kavanaugh’s accusers has prompted questions about whether that part of the mission remains largely unfulfilled.

Some advocates say the handling of the complaints — especially lawmakers’ unwillingness to authorize a deeper investigation into Kavanaugh’s conduct — shows how far the movement still has to go. Others insist it’s not the movement that has failed, but a largely white, male Congress that refuses to change.

UNITED NATIONS-TRUMP-THE PROTOCOL ISSUE

Trump at UN Security Council: ‘Most watched meeting ever’?

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump is set to chair a U.N. Security Council meeting for the first time.

Wednesday’s meeting will put the “America First” president around a table with representatives from countries with fraught relationships with the U.S., including Russia and China. The topic has been a matter of dispute over the extent it focuses on Iran.

And the U.N.’s most powerful body tends to proceed in a scripted, measured way. Trump famously does not.

Washington’s U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, suggests it’s “going to be the most watched Security Council meeting ever.”

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, chaired Security Council meetings in 2009 and 2014.

Trump has spoken at the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting of presidents and other world leaders. Chairing the Security Council is a somewhat more interactive role.

WOMEN IN COMBAT

Mattis: Jury is out on women succeeding in combat jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is offering a dim view of females serving in infantry jobs, telling Virginia Military Institute students that the jury is out on whether women can succeed in combat.

Mattis says there are too few women in the infantry ranks to provide enough data on how it’s going. He says he has asked top Army and Marine leaders for information to determine if having women in the infantry is a strength or weakness.

In 2013, then-Defense Secretary Leon Panetta opened the door to women serving in combat jobs. Two years later, all combat posts were opened to women.

Mattis says a few “stalwart young ladies” are charging into the jobs and the military wants to give this every opportunity to succeed.

VMI is in Lexington, Virginia.

ALASKA ASSAULT-SENTENCING

Alaska judge targeted after giving no jail time for assault

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Victims’ advocates are targeting an Alaska judge who handed out what they say is a lenient sentence for a sexual attack on a woman.

Justin Schneider originally was charged with kidnapping in an attack in which he choked an Alaska Native woman until she blacked out and masturbated on her face.

In a plea deal with prosecutors last week, Schneider pleaded guilty to a single count of felony assault.

Judge Michael Corey sentenced him to two years in prison with one year suspended.

Because Schneider had already spent a year in home confinement, he stepped out of the courtroom with no more time to serve.

Social worker Elizabeth Williams calls the outcome appalling. She’s organizing an effort to oust Judge Corey when he faces a November vote on whether to keep him on the bench.

NO-SURGERY APPENDICITIS

Pills for appendicitis? Surgery often not needed, study says

CHICAGO (AP) — A new study says surgery isn’t always needed for appendicitis and that antibiotics instead can often do the trick.

The results from Finland contradict decades of thinking about the best way to treat an inflamed appendix. The condition has long been thought to be a medical emergency because of the risk for a burst appendix, which can be life-threatening. But advances in imaging tests make it easy to determine which patients face that danger.

The study in 500 adults found that nearly two-thirds of patients treated with antibiotics fared well after five years. About one-third had another case of appendicitis and had surgery to take out their appendix.

The results were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

WOMAN KILLED-BABY TAKEN-THE LATEST

Latest: Woman denies she told inmate she strangled baby

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman convicted of killing her pregnant neighbor says she never told a fellow inmate that she strangled the woman.

Brooke Crews testified Tuesday in the trial of her ex-boyfriend, William Hoehn (hayn), who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of Savanna Greywind.

Crews is serving life in prison after admitting earlier this year that she cut Greywind’s baby from her womb. But she testified this week that Hoehn wrapped a rope around Greywind’s neck to make sure she was dead.

Defense attorney Daniel Borgen challenged Crews with what he called “new information” from Jennifer Robinson, who’s in the same New England prison as Crews.

But Crews denied Robinson’s assertions that she said she strangled Greywind. Crews also said she never told her fellow inmate that Hoehn and Greywind were having an affair.

Crews says she has “very rarely” spoken about the case.

