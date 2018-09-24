Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump says Democrats trying to destroy Kavanaugh WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Democrats are “working hard to destroy” Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Trump says on Twitter that…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Democrats are “working hard to destroy” Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump says on Twitter that Kavanaugh is “a wonderful man, and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever.”

Trump says Democrats are attacking Kavanaugh “with an array of False Acquisitions the likes of which have never been seen before!” In a later tweet he corrected “Acquisitions” to “Accusations.”

Two women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct decades ago. He has denied sexually assaulting anyone.

The president tweeted Monday night from New York, where he is preparing to address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Trump later urged his supporters on Twitter to “REMEMBER THE MIDTERMS!”

TRUMP-ROSENSTEIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump doesn’t say if he plans to fire Rosenstein

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is declining to say whether he plans to fire his Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, but says he hopes a Thursday meeting will help him figure out “what’s going on.”

The White House announced earlier Monday that Trump will meet with Rosenstein Thursday amid breathless and sometimes conflicting reports anticipating his imminent departure.

Trump tells reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly that, “We’ll be determining what’s going on. We want to have transparency, we want to have openness.”

But he’s declining to say whether he still has confidence in Rosenstein following reports Rosenstein discussed possibly secretly recording the president and raised the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Rosenstein is the top Justice Department official overseeing the Trump-Russia investigation.

AP-US-BILL-COSBY-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Prosecutor wants 5 to 10 years for Cosby

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Bill Cosby to five to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in court Monday that the 81-year-old comedian is still capable of slipping women drugs and assaulting them. He says the sentence should send the message to others that “nobody’s above the law.”

Steele quoted from chief accuser Andrea Constand’s victim-impact statement, which said the attack had crushed her spirit.

Cosby’s lawyers are trying to keep him out of prison, calling it an “excessive hardship.”

Court has adjourned for the day. The judge is expected to sentence Cosby on Tuesday. He could get up to 30 years in prison.

TRUMP-UNITED NATIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump cites ‘very good experiences’ with France

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump says the two men have had “some very good experiences” but acknowledges, “On occasion not so good, but 99 percent very good.”

He says they’ll be discussing a range of subjects, including trade, defense and terrorism.

Trump is also fondly remembering the state dinner he hosted for Macron earlier this year— calling it something “very special” — and the dinner he had with Macron atop the Eiffel Tour when he visited Paris last year.

Trump is expected to return to France in November.

Macron is expressing condolences for the victims of Hurricane Florence, saying the people of France feel very close to Americans.

UNITED STATES-MYANMAR

US: Myanmar military led ‘extreme’ violence against Rohingya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.S. government investigation has found that Myanmar’s military targeted Rohingya civilians indiscriminately and often with “extreme brutality” in a coordinated campaign to drive the minority Muslims out of the country.

The hard-hitting State Department report released Monday is based on a survey of more than 1,000 refugees among the hundreds of thousands who have fled to neighboring Bangladesh in the past two years.

The 20-page report does not say whether the abuses constitute genocide and crimes against humanity, as U.N. investigators have surmised.

But the U.S. findings make grim reading and are likely to reinforce calls for the Trump administration to make that determination and strengthen sanctions against the Southeast Asian nation.

Rohingya identified the military as the perpetrator in 84 percent of the killings or injuries they witnessed.

UNITED NATIONS-GENERAL ASSEMBLY-MANDELA

Mandela statue at UN: ‘an inspiration … and a reminder’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A statue of Nelson Mandela has been unveiled at the United Nations to honor the 100th anniversary of the late South African leader’s birth.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at Monday’s dedication that Mandela “embodied the highest values of the United Nations — peace, forgiveness, compassion and human dignity.”

A peace summit is scheduled later Monday in Mandela’s honor as the U.N. General Assembly’s annual meeting of world leaders begins.

Mandela was imprisoned for 27 years under South Africa’s white minority government. Four years later, he became the country’s first black president in its first multi-racial elections.

General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces says she hopes the sculpture will serve as an inspiration to member nations, and a reminder “that our differences are to be celebrated.”

TRUMP-PUERTO RICO

Trump no statehood for Puerto Rico with critics in office

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s an “absolute no” on statehood for Puerto Rico while critics, including San Juan’s mayor, are in office.

Trump criticized Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, a critic of his administration’s response to hurricanes in the U.S. territory last year, in a radio interview with Geraldo Rivera that aired Monday, calling her “incompetent.”

Trump pre-taped the interview for Rivera’s show on Cleveland’s WTAM radio. He says: “Puerto Rico shouldn’t be talking about statehood until they get some people that really know what they’re doing.”

He adds: “With people like that involved in Puerto Rico, I would be an absolute no.”

Support for Puerto Rico statehood was in the Republican Party’s 2016 platform.

Puerto Rico’s government backed estimates that about 3,000 people died due to the 2017 storms.

AP-US-HUNTING-GRIZZLIES-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Wyoming disappoints by grizzly bear protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wyoming officials say they’re disappointed grizzly bears are again getting federal protections instead of being hunted in the state.

A judge in Montana on Monday blocked hunts planned in Wyoming and Idaho and put Yellowstone-area grizzlies back on the threatened species list.

Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead says the state has spent some $50 million on grizzly bear recovery and management and that grizzlies should be considered a conservation success.

Mead says Yellowstone-area grizzlies have recovered from as few as 136 animals in 1975 to over 700 today.

He says biologists correctly determined grizzlies no longer need protection under the Endangered Species Act and that the ruling shows the act isn’t working as intended.

Mead says Congress should modernize the law so it can better focus on species in need.

ELECTION 2018-KAVANAUGH

Republicans are digging in on Kavanaugh. Here’s why.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first allegation against Brett Kavanaugh left Republicans rattled and nervous. The second left them angry and ready to fight back.

The GOP punched back hard Monday, seeming to cast aside — for now — worries that the Supreme Court nominee could turn off female voters and sink their hopes of holding complete control of Congress following the November midterms.

Many GOP senators seemed to stiffen their resolve instead of peeling away from Kavanaugh.

The decision was based on the details of a new allegation.

Many Republicans dismissed a report published late Sunday in The New Yorker magazine as weak and unsubstantiated. And some Republicans worried that not doing enough to push Kavanaugh across the finish line would hurt their standing with the GOP base heading into the midterms.

PARKING DISPUTE SHOOTING

Newly released records show lead-up to parking lot shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities have released hundreds of new pages in the case of a white man accused of fatally shooting a black man in a parking lot dispute in July.

According to a transcript of Michael Drejka’s interview with Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives, Drejka said that if Markeis McGlockton had retreated, or even stayed still, he wouldn’t have used his gun. But McGlockton’s girlfriend, who witnessed the incident, said McGlockton moved back.

The 70-page long interview of Drejka sheds light on his thinking in the seconds before the shooting.

Prosecutors on Aug. 13 charged Drejka with manslaughter.

Surveillance video from July 19 shows Drejka started a confrontation with McGlockton’s girlfriend over a parking space. McGlockton came out of the store and knocked Drejka to the pavement, and Drejka fired his gun.

