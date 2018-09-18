Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:25 p.m. EDT

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST The Latest: Grassley says no reason to further delay hearing WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley says there’s “no reason for any further delay” in a hearing about a…

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Grassley says no reason to further delay hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley says there’s “no reason for any further delay” in a hearing about a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Lawyers for accuser Christine Blasey Ford say she wants an FBI investigation of the incident before a Judiciary Committee hearing set for Monday.

They say that in the days since Ford went public with her allegation, she has been the target of “vicious harassment and even death threats.”

Grassley says, “Nobody should be subject to threats and intimidation.”

But he adds: “Dr. Ford’s testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events. Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee.”

KOREAS-SUMMIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kim promises to visit Seoul ‘in near future’

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — A joint statement released by Seoul shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised to visit Seoul “in the near future.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is in Pyongyang this week for a summit with Kim.

South Korean media pool footage show Moon told reporters Wednesday that Kim could visit Seoul this year.

If realized, he would be the first North Korean leader to visit Seoul since the peninsula was divided into North and South at the end of World War II in 1945.

Kim’s late father, Kim Jong Il, had promised reciprocal visits when South Korean leaders visited him in Pyongyang in 2000 and 2007. But his Seoul trip wasn’t realized before his 2011 death.

__

TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: 2 dead after van is swept away in S. Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities confirm two detainees drowned when a van was swept away in rising flood waters in South Carolina.

Horry County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Brooke Holden says a sheriff’s office van was carrying two detainees and two deputies from Conway to Darlington on Tuesday night when it was overtaken by flood waters. Officials say the van was traveling near the Little Pee Dee River, one of the bodies of water officials in South Carolina are watching closely as water continues to poor into the state from upriver in North Carolina following the heavy rains of Florence.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed to AP earlier Tuesday that two women died in the incident. Their names have not been released.

Holden says the deputies tried to get the detainees out but couldn’t open the doors. High-water rescue teams plucked the deputies from the top of the van.

The incident is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Forecasters predict some rivers in the northeastern area of the state might not reach their highest levels until later this week or next week.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-CONGRESS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Experts say Trump action may expose sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is flexing his executive power to declassify secret documents in the Russia investigation, saying Tuesday that his action will ensure that “really bad things” at the FBI are exposed.

But experts say that the decision may expose sensitive sources and methods and brush up against privacy law protections. They also believe that Trump has a clear conflict of interest by trying to discredit an investigation in which he himself is a subject.

The Justice Department says it’s begun complying with the president’s order, though it’s not clear when the documents might be released.

It’s also unclear if the multi-agency review now underway might find ways to try to withhold certain information or limit damage that may arise from the release, such as outing sources or scaring off potential sources.

CHINA-TRUMP-TRADE

China looks unlikely to give in after US tariff hike

BEIJING (AP) — Exporters scrambled to replace lost orders after U.S. President Donald Trump raised tariffs in July on $50 billion of Chinese imports. Waves of job losses loom over factory towns. But Chinese leaders expressed confidence in their $12 trillion-a-year economy and refused to budge on tactics they see as a path to prosperity and global influence.

Economists, political analysts and business groups say China’s leaders appear no more likely to back down after Trump approved penalties Monday on $200 billion more of Chinese goods.

The chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, William Zarit, said Tuesday in a statement, “Contrary to views in Washington, China can — and will — dig its heels in and we are not optimistic about the prospect for a resolution in the short term.”

CHICAGO POLICE-LAQUAN MCDONALD-THE LATEST

The Latest: Van Dyke’s partner testifies at murder trial

CHICAGO (AP) — The second day of the trial of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald is beginning the way the first day ended: with a police officer who was at the scene the night of the killing.

Former officer Joseph Walsh was Jason Van Dyke’s police partner that night. Walsh testified Tuesday under a grant of immunity. Walsh is among three officers indicted on charges they conspired to cover up how the 2014 killing of McDonald happened.

Walsh says that after he and Van Dyke got out of their squad car to confront McDonald, he saw the 17-year-old raise his right arm and “swing that up to shoulder level … in our direction.” McDonald had a small knife in his right hand.

Video of the shooting does not confirm Walsh’s account, but Walsh says it was taken from a different angle than his vantage point.

ELECTIONS 2018-CARTER-ABRAMS

Carter backs Abrams in Georgia, 48 years after his election

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is campaigning Tuesday in Georgia alongside Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams, bringing together the state’s past and its potential future.

Their appearance in the tiny town of Plains highlights how much the state has changed since the 93-year-old Carter was elected governor in 1970, three years before Abrams was born.

The 44-year-old Atlanta attorney would be the first black female governor in U.S. history, and she’s running as an unabashed liberal.

Carter ran for governor as a small-town populist against the Atlanta establishment as he navigated the South’s emergence from Jim Crow segregation.

Carter is citing Abrams’ emphasis on reversing the decline of rural health care services. He has chided Georgia’s current Republican leadership and Abrams’ opponent, Brian Kemp, for opposing Medicaid expansion.

REALITY SHOW DOCTOR-RAPES

Reality show doc, woman charged with California drug rapes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California doctor who appeared in a reality TV dating show and a woman co-defendant have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women, and authorities suspect there may be many more victims.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas (ruh-KAH-kuhs) announced charges Tuesday against 38-year-old orthopedic surgeon Grant W. Robicheaux (roh-bih-shoh) of Newport Beach and 31-year-old Cerissa Laura Riley of Brea.

The district attorney showed reporters video of Robicheaux from a 2014 Bravo TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male” in an episode titled “Three’s A Crowd.”

Rackauckas says the two women who were assaulted met the pair socially. Charges include rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, among others.

Neither defendant could be immediately reached for comment by telephone.

MATTIS

Mattis dismissive of news reports of tension with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is dismissing recent news reports of growing tensions between him and President Donald Trump, calling it a manufactured rumor that should not be taken seriously and that will soon go away.

Mattis made his comments in response to questions from reporters during an encounter on the steps of the Pentagon.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Trump has “soured” on Mattis, and that the president is considering whether he wants someone running the Pentagon who would be more vocally supportive. The newspaper also reported that Mattis is becoming weary of pushing back against various Trump proposals.

In his comments Tuesday, Mattis did not refer to any specific story but suggested that several recent articles were off base.

BOOKS-WOODWARD

Woodward’s “Fear” already a million-seller

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward’s “Fear” is already a million-seller.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Woodward’s takedown of President Donald Trump has sold more than 1.1 million copies just a week after publication. It is among the fastest selling hardcover books in memory and had the fastest opening in history for Simon & Schuster, which also publishes Stephen King, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Mary Higgins Clark.

“Fear” now joins Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” as a million-selling portrait of a chaotic Trump administration.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.