Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-TROPICAL-WEATHER-THE-LATEST The Latest: 3-month-old dies when tree falls on home WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The death toll from Hurricane Florence and its remnants has risen to 17 as officials say a 3-month-old died in North…

AP-US-TROPICAL-WEATHER-THE-LATEST

The Latest: 3-month-old dies when tree falls on home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The death toll from Hurricane Florence and its remnants has risen to 17 as officials say a 3-month-old died in North Carolina when a tree landed on a mobile home.

Gaston County manager Earl Mathers said in an email to commissioners the tree fell on a mobile home Sunday in Dallas, about 240 miles (386 kilometers) west of where Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday in Wrightsville Beach.

County spokesman James McConnell confirmed to The Associated Press that officials believe the tree fell because of the rain and wind from the storm’s remnants.

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Feinstein rejects follow-up calls on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is in turmoil after the woman accusing him of high school-era sexual misconduct told her story publicly for the first time.

Democrats are calling for a delay in a key committee vote set for Thursday. And a Republican on the panel, Arizona’s Jeff Flake, says he’s “not comfortable” voting on the nomination without first hearing from the accuser.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa is trying to arrange separate, follow-up calls with Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford before the vote, but just for aides to top members.

The panel’s ranking Democrat, California’s Dianne Feinstein, is rejecting that plan, saying there’s more that senators don’t know.

ASIA-TYPHOON-THE LATEST

The Latest: Mangkhut now tropical storm deeper in China

HONG KONG (AP) — Mangkhut has weakened from a typhoon to a tropical storm as it moves deeper into China.

The storm was still affecting southern China’s coast and the provinces of Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan on Monday morning and rain and strong winds were expected to continue through Tuesday.

Hong Kong residents were being told to stay away from the coastline and be on alert for occasional gales. Bus, ferry and rail services were suspended and almost 900 flights were canceled at the city’s airport, one of the world’s busiest. The South China Morning Post said Hong Kong’s hospitals had to use backup power due to outages caused by the storm.

Mangkhut earlier lashed the Philippines, sparking landslides and building collapses that killed at least 64 people. At least two deaths have been reported in China. As of Monday morning Mangkhut was on track to pass over the Guangxi regional capital of Nanning.

The Hong Kong Observatory reported Mangkhut was the most powerful cyclone to hit the city since 1979, packing maximum sustained gusts of 195 kilometers per hour (121 mph).

TIME MAGAZINE SALE

Time magazine sold for $190 million to couple

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time Magazine is being sold by Meredith Corp. to Marc Benioff, a co-founder of Salesforce and his wife.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the iconic news magazine is being sold for $190 million to Benioff, one of four co-founders of Salesforce, a cloud computing pioneer.

The sale is occurring nearly eight months after Meredith Corp. completed its purchase of Time Inc.

Meredith, the publisher of such magazines as People and Better Homes & Gardens, had put four Time Inc. publications up for sale in March. Negotiations for the sale of the three other publications — Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated — are continuing.

MIDTERMS-REPUBLICAN WARNINGS

Grim warnings for White House, Republicans ahead of election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is getting pessimistic assessments on Republicans’ prospects in the midterm elections.

In one recent briefing, senior staffers were told that the determining factor in the election would be how voters feel about President Donald Trump, not the improving economy. The data showed that the majority of voters do not have a positive view of the president.

The troubling landscape for Republicans puts both the House and Senate at risk. That scenario was unthinkable a few months ago, given the favorable Senate map for the GOP.

BORDER AGENT ARRESTED-WOMEN KILLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Affidavits: Border agent shot 4 women in head

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot four female sex workers in the head.

Juan David Ortiz of Laredo is being held Sunday on four murder counts, plus aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint. Bond is $2.5 million.

Affidavits acquired by the Laredo Morning Times say the first body was located Sept. 4 and a second victim was found alive Thursday morning, but died at a hospital.

Affidavits say one woman escaped from Ortiz Friday night after he pulled a gun on her.

Investigators believe Ortiz picked up and fatally shot two more victims after the surviving victim fled. One body was located later Friday. The last body was found Saturday after Ortiz told officers where to look.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS

Military: Palestinian stabs and seriously wounds Israeli man

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a Palestinian attacker has stabbed and critically wounded an Israeli man in the West Bank.

The military says the attacker arrived at a mall near a major junction in the southern West Bank on Sunday and stabbed the civilian. Israeli medical teams identified the victim as a 40-year-old stabbed multiple times in the upper body. He was evacuated to a hospital.

Israeli troops shot the attacker, whom Israeli media identified as a 16-year-old from a nearby Palestinian village. His condition was unclear.

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. Israeli forces killed over 260 Palestinians in that period, of which Israel says most were attackers.

The near-daily attacks have since significantly decreased.

GIANTS-COWBOYS

Prescott, Dallas D lead Cowboys to 20-13 win over Giants

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin on the third play of the game and the Dallas Cowboys sacked Eli Manning six times in a 20-13 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night.

The Dallas defense was strong again, just as in an opening loss at Carolina, as the Cowboys (1-1) avoided the first 0-2 start in seven seasons under coach Jason Garrett.

Manning and the Giants have started 0-2 for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott outgained Saquon Barkley in the first meeting in the pros between the former college rivals and high NFL draft picks. Elliott, who starred at Ohio State, rushed for 78 yards with a touchdown. Barkley, from Penn State, had just 28.

Even Prescott outrushed Barkley, finishing with a career-high 45 yards on the ground while throwing for 160.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: LSU jumps to No. 6; Wisconsin tumbles from top 10

LSU has surged to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after its second victory of September against a highly ranked team, and Wisconsin has tumbled to 18 after becoming the first top-10 team to be upset by an unranked team.

Top-ranked Alabama strengthened its hold on No. 1 on Sunday , receiving a season-high 58 first-place votes from the media panel. Clemson slipped out of the No. 2 spot for the first time this season. Georgia moved up a spot to second behind the Crimson Tide, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the ranking. Clemson is third with three first-place votes, followed by No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma.

LSU has now gone from No. 25 to start the season to No. 6 in three weeks.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU SPOKESMAN

Israeli lawmaker to PM: Dismiss US envoy over aide scandal

JERUSALEM (AP) — An opposition Israeli lawmaker is calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dismiss his ambassador to Washington for failing to report sexual assault allegations against a top Netanyahu aide.

Karin Elharrar says Sunday that Ron Dermer should be recalled for not reporting warnings he received about David Keyes, Netanyahu’s spokesman to foreign media.

Julia Salazar, a candidate for New York’s state senate, accuses Keyes of sexually assaulting her five years ago. Wall Street Journal reporter Shayndi Raice tweeted she too had a “terrible encounter” with Keyes and at least a dozen other women have since come forward.

Keyes denies the allegations, saying all “are deeply misleading and many of them are categorically false.”

Dermer confirmed he was warned in late 2016 but did not consider the Keyes harassment allegations criminal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.