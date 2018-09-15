Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

BORDER AGENT ARRESTED-WOMEN KILLED-THE LATEST The Latest: Prosecutor: Ortiz charged with murder of 4 women LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A Texas prosecutor says a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor has been charged with four counts of…

The Latest: Prosecutor: Ortiz charged with murder of 4 women

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A Texas prosecutor says a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor has been charged with four counts of murder following a two-week killing spree of female sex workers.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says in a tweet that Juan David Ortiz has also been charged with aggravated assault and unlawful restraint of a fifth woman who escaped from him and found a state trooper.

Ortiz is a 10-year veteran of the Border Patrol. He was arrested early Saturday after the woman escaped at a gas station and state troopers found him hiding in a truck in a hotel parking lot.

Alaniz says he is continuing to work with state and local law enforcement on the investigation of what he called “serial killings.” ___

TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Florence forecast to bring on new river flooding

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Florence are producing flash flooding and major river flooding in the southeastern part of North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center says excessive amounts of rain are being dumped on the state. It says the effect is expected to be “catastrophic.” In its 11 p.m. update Saturday, the center also says an elevated risk of landslides is now expected in western North Carolina as heavy rains spread there.

And the threat is not only limited to the North Carolina and South Carolina. Forecasters say heavy rains are eventually expected early in the week to head into parts of West Virginia and the west-central portion of Virginia — also at a risk of dangerous flash floods and river flooding in those states.

At 11 p.m. Sunday, Florence was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east-southeast of Columbia, South Carolina. It has top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is moving to the west at 3 mph (6 kph).

TROPICAL WEATHER-TALE OF TWO STORMS

Nature’s fury comes out differently in Florence and Mangkhut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two deadly storms — Florence and Mangkhut — roared ashore on the same day, half a world apart, but the way they spread devastation was as different as water and wind.

Experts speculate that Mangkhut may have a higher death toll, but Florence’s insured damages will pile up higher.

Princeton University hurricane expert Gabriel Vecchi says storms in the western Pacific generally hit with much higher winds and the few people who live in their way are often poorer and more vulnerable.

Mangkhut made landfall Friday on the northeastern tip of Luzon island in the Philippines with a top-of-the-scale Category 5 winds of 165 mph compared to Florence’s 90 mph in North Carolina.

But Mangkhut sped through the Philippines while Florence lingers and pours over the Carolinas.

SHARK ATTACK-CAPE COD

Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man has died after being attacked by a shark off Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

Wellfleet Police Lt. Michael Hurley tells The Associated Press a man in his mid-20s succumbed to his injuries following the attack in the waters off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet at around noon Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. Hurley says state police and the Cape Cod District Attorney’s office are handling the investigation.

The beach has been closed to swimming.

The attack is the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts since 1936.

A New York man was severely injured Aug. 15 after fighting off a shark off Truro, also on Cape Cod. He’s currently recovering in a Boston hospital.

UNITED STATES-CHINA-TARIFFS

Report: Trump going ahead with plans for new China tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that President Donald Trump is going ahead with plans to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese imports.

The report comes after the White House invited Beijing to hold new talks on their tariff dispute. Last week the president told reporters such a move could come soon.

The Journal report cites unnamed people familiar with the matter who say the tariff level will likely be set at about 10 percent. That’s below the 25 percent announced earlier this year.

The two governments have imposed 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of each other’s goods. Beijing has issued a list of $60 billion of American products for retaliation if Trump’s next tariff hike goes ahead.

ASIA-TYPHOON-THE LATEST

The Latest: At least 12 dead as typhoon lashes Philippines

TUGUEGARAO, Philippines (AP) — An official says Typhoon Mangkhut has left at least 12 people dead in the northern Philippines, mostly in landslides and houses that got pummeled by the storm’s fierce winds and rain.

Presidential adviser Francis Tolentino says the dead included an infant and another child who were among four people killed in a landslide in Nueva Vizcaya, one of several provinces battered by the typhoon on Saturday.

Tolentino says that at least two other people are missing and that the death toll could climb to 16 once other casualty reports are verified.

He says about 87,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas and advised not to return home until the danger has passed.

Mangkhut slammed ashore before dawn Saturday in Cagayan province in the northeast and is on target to hit southern China on Sunday.

KOREAS-SUMMIT-DIVIDING SOUTH

Skepticism rising in S. Korea ahead of 3rd summit with North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s liberal president faces growing skepticism at home about his engagement policy ahead of his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A survey showed nearly half of South Koreans think next week’s summit won’t find a breakthrough to resolve a troubled nuclear diplomacy. It comes as President Jae-in Moon’s approval rating is declining amid economic frustrations.

Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University, says if Moon fails to address economic problems, he can’t maintain public support only with his North Korea policy. And if the economy gets worse, many people will demand that Moon stop looking to North Korea and start resolving his own economic problems.

AP-US-NUCLEAR-WEAPONS-PLANT-WILDLIFE-REFUGE-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Ex-nuke site opens to public as wildlife refuge

DENVER (AP) — Cyclists and hikers are exploring a newly opened wildlife refuge at the site of a former nuclear weapons plant in Colorado.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opened the gates of Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge Saturday with no fanfare.

The refuge is on the perimeter of a government factory that made plutonium triggers for nuclear bombs.

A protester in a gas mask brought a sign to the refuge warning about the dangers of plutonium. Other visitors said they were confident the site was safe.

The refuge is on a wind-swept plateau 16 miles (26 kilometers) northwest of downtown Denver.

It’s a rare oasis of tallgrass prairie, with bears, elk, falcons, songbirds and hundreds of other species.

The refuge offers sweeping panoramas of the Rocky Mountain foothills and Denver’s skyscrapers.

MEXICO-MARIACHI SHOOTING

4 killed, 9 wounded in shooting at Mexico mariachi square

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say four people have been killed and nine wounded in a shooting at the capital’s emblematic Garibaldi Plaza.

Mexico City’s prosecutors’ office said Saturday that at least one foreigner was among the wounded.

Garibaldi Plaza is a popular spot for tourists and is filled with bars, restaurants and mariachi musicians who serenade tourists. Many head to the square for Independence Day celebrations on the eve of Sept. 16.

Local media reported late Friday that assailants were dressed in the traditional mariachi garb of short embroidered jackets and pants.

Videos circulating on social media showed musicians playing music during and after the shooting.

TROPICAL WEATHER-SPORTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Tennessee gives out free tickets to evacuees

Tennessee distributed 1,067 free tickets to its game with UTEP to Hurricane Florence evacuees from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Volunteers athletic director Phillip Fulmer had announced Wednesday that evacuees would get free tickets as long as they provided IDs showing they’re from counties under evacuation orders. Ticket distribution started at 8:30 a.m. for the noon game.

Tenea Strayhorn of Beaufort, North Carolina, said the game provided a “perfect distraction” that allowed evacauees to think about something other than the storm for a few hours.

Ricky Hughes of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, wore a Clemson hat and Coastal Carolina T-shirt to Neyland Stadium but said that “we’re Tennessee fans today, you can believe that 100 percent.”

