Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST The Latest: 5.4M people under hurricane watches, warnings RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service says more than 5.4 million people live in areas now under hurricane warnings or watches on…

TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: 5.4M people under hurricane watches, warnings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service says more than 5.4 million people live in areas now under hurricane warnings or watches on the U.S. East Coast.

Another 4 million people are under a tropical storm watch. Assorted bad weather advisories stretched from Florida to Maine on Tuesday evening.

Those facing the most serious threat are in the Carolinas, as Category 4 Hurricane Florence barrels toward the coast, with an expected landfall Friday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that a hurricane warning had been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from north of the North Carolina-Virginia border to Cape Charles Light, Virginia, and for the Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort.

TROPICAL WEATHER-HOW

What scares experts about Hurricane Florence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hurricane Florence, the monstrous storm chugging for the Carolinas, has all the ingredients needed to make experts worry.

Warmer than normal sea temperatures are adding energy and rain to the storm. Wind patterns are allowing the storm to get stronger. Higher sea levels will make the storm surge worse.

And an unusual combination of weather systems could work to stall the storm when it hits, allowing it to lash the region with high winds and enormous amounts of rain.

The National Hurricane Center is calling for 10 to 20 inches of rain and 30 inches in isolated spots. A computer simulation that has proven to be accurate in recent storms predicts some places could get 45 inches of rain.

AP-US-NEW-HAMPSHIRE-PRIMARY-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Edwards wins; would be 1st black NH congressman

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A candidate endorsed by the Trump administration has won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in New Hampshire, and he’d be the state’s first black congressman if elected in November.

Eddie Edwards, of Dover, won a six-way race in Tuesday’s GOP primary for the 1st Congressional District.

Edwards is a Navy veteran who also served as a police chief and as chief enforcement officer for the state liquor commission.

He sought to make the campaign about character and integrity and criticized his main rival, state Sen. Andy Sanborn, for Statehouse behavior that included making a sexually explicit comment to an intern. Edwards, who was endorsed by Trump administration attorney Rudy Giuliani, said he wants to bring public virtue back to politics.

The 1st District seat covers much of the eastern half of the state. It’s being left vacant by Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who is stepping down after four non-consecutive terms.

SEPT 11 ANNIVERSARY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Twin beams of light commemorate 9/11 victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Two powerful light beams have lit up the lower Manhattan skyline as part of the annual Tribute in Light installation commemorating those who lost their lives on 9/11.

The twin beams can reach up to 4 miles into the sky and are comprised of 88 7,000-watt xenon light bulbs positioned in two 48-foot squares, echoing the shape of the Twin Towers. The lights will fade away at dawn on Wednesday.

This year the Tribute in Light is sponsored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

The memorial plaza will be open to the public until midnight.

ELIZABETH SMART KIDNAPPER-PRISON RELEASE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Elizabeth Smart upset her kidnapper to be freed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Elizabeth Smart says it is “incomprehensible” that a woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap her will be released from prison next week.

Smart said in a statement Tuesday she was “surprised and disappointed” to learn that Wanda Barzee will be freed after failing to undergo mental health evaluations and failing to attend her own parole hearing in June.

Smart says she’s exploring her “options” and plans to speak publicly in the coming days.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole said Tuesday that Barzee will be freed Sept. 19 after authorities determined they had miscalculated the time Barzee previously served in federal custody.

The board said previously that Barzee would be released in January 2024 after it denied her an early parole following a hearing that she chose not to attend. The board said at the June hearing that Barzee refused to take a psychological exam.

Barzee pleaded guilty to kidnapping Smart and helping keep her captive for nine months.

DALLAS OFFICER-MISTAKEN APARTMENT-RESPONSE

Dallas leaders’ proactive stance tamps down shooting protest

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas leaders swiftly admitted that a white officer who shot a black man in his own apartment last week had made a mistake. They expressed contrition, launched an independent investigation and reached out to the victim’s family.

That proactive approach appeared to tamp down anger in the community in the first few days after the Sept. 6 killing of Botham Jean. There have been protests but not large-scale unrest.

Frederick Haynes, pastor of a Baptist church in Dallas and vice president of the African American Pastors Coalition, says the killing could have led to an “explosive situation” on the streets.

Haynes praised the actions of Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, saying she’s “gone out of her way to communicate not only to the family but also to community leaders.”

APPLE SHOWCASE

Apple expected to unveil bigger, pricier iPhone on Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth.

If media leaks pan out, the newest additions to the iPhone lineup will make their debut at a scheduled company event in California.

Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumored iPhone that is supposed to boast a 6.5-inch OLED screen, up from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone X. OLED is a step up from traditional LCD technology in offering a display without a backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.

The iPhone X became the first mass-market smartphone to sell for $1,000, and now Apple is upping the ante again.

BLUE JAYS-RED SOX

Red Sox become 1st team in majors to clinch playoff spot

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have become the first team in the majors to clinch a playoff spot this season.

Boston beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, boosted by pinch-hitter Brock Holt’s go-ahead home run in the seventh inning.

Guided by rookie manager Alex Cora, the Red Sox have the best record in baseball at 99-46. They assured themselves at least a spot in the AL wild-card game while reaching the postseason for the third straight year.

The AL East-leading Red Sox began the night with an eight-game lead over the New York Yankees.

Boston starter Chris Sale came off the disabled list and pitched one scoreless inning, striking out two. Sale has been slowed by inflammation in his left shoulder, and the Red Sox had said they would ease their ace back into action.

UNITED NATIONS-SYRIA-IDLIB

Turkey urges global support for cease-fire in Syria’s Idlib

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Turkey is urging the international community “to vocally and actively support” Turkish calls for a cease-fire in Syria’s last rebel-held stronghold in neighboring Idlib province where Syria and its allies have intensified attacks ahead of an expected offensive.

Turkey’s Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu made the appeal after telling the U.N. Security Council that President Bashar Assad’s regime seeks to legitimize its military operation in Idlib on the grounds that it’s fighting terrorism.

He warned that such an offensive would only “create further suffering, alienate and radicalize more Syrians” and “play into the hands of terrorists.” He also warned that “an all-out military operation would result in a major humanitarian catastrophe” and “trigger a massive wave of refugees.”

That warning was echoed later by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

CBS-MOONVES-WATERSHED MOMENT?

CBS exec’s downfall shows the power – and limits – of #MeToo

NEW YORK (AP) — Is Les Moonves’ departure from CBS a breakthrough for the #MeToo movement?

While he is the most powerful CEO brought down yet by sexual misconduct allegations over the past year, CBS is facing criticism for not pushing him out sooner, for thanking him in its announcement and for offering him a potential $120 million in severance.

Others say his downfall still serves as a warning that even the most powerful bosses cannot hide. And some prominent activists are cautiously welcoming the announcement that CBS plans to make a $20 million donation to organizations that support #MeToo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.