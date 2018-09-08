Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-PORN STAR-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump lawyer: Stormy Daniels’ deal isn’t valid WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer says the president doesn’t believe Stormy Daniels’ hush-money agreement is valid and won’t carry out a threat…

TRUMP-PORN STAR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump lawyer: Stormy Daniels’ deal isn’t valid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer says the president doesn’t believe Stormy Daniels’ hush-money agreement is valid and won’t carry out a threat to sue the porn star for discussing her alleged affair with him.

Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, says in court papers Saturday the president has never believed he was a party in the agreement, which he didn’t sign.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies. She was suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

The company set up by Trump’s former personal lawyer to handle Daniels’ contract offered to rescind the agreement and dropped plans for a threatened $20 million lawsuit against her.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says Trump is “desperate” and trying to get out of having to answer questions under oath.

TRUMP-SESSIONS

For Sessions, Trump’s constant attacks may define his legacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has vigorously pushed President Donald Trump’s agenda at the Justice Department, and before that, he spent 20 years championing conservative causes in the Senate.

Yet as Sessions enters what may be the final stretch of his Cabinet tenure, those efforts are at risk of being eclipsed by his boss’ frequent attacks that have made Sessions seem like a presidential punching bag.

They reflect Trump’s outrage over the Russia investigation. And they’re all the more striking given Sessions’ alignment with Trump’s priorities.

The Trump treatment has largely overshadowed Sessions’ work against violent crime, illegal immigration and opioid addiction, and is clouding a record that otherwise would be more broadly cheered in conservative circles.

Sessions has mostly absorbed Trump’s verbal blows quietly while pursuing a tough-on-crime agenda.

OBAMA-MIDTERMS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Obama rallies Democrats, Pence disappointed

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says it’s disappointing that former President Barack Obama is back on the campaign trail criticizing President Donald Trump.

Says Pence: “The truth is, the American people in 2016 rejected the policy and direction of Barack Obama when they elected President Donald Trump.”

Pence comments in a taped interview set to air on “Fox News Sunday.” Fox released an excerpt on Saturday.

Obama campaigned for congressional Democrats from California on Saturday, a day after he excoriated Trump in a speech in Illinois.

Pence said it’s “very disappointing” to see Obama break with the tradition of former presidents, who largely shun the campaign trail, and “become so political.”

Pence says Obama rolled out “the same tired arguments that he and liberals have made over the last eight years.”

US OPEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Tennis great King says double standard in tennis

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Jean King says there’s a double standard in tennis when it comes to rules applied to women compared to men.

Serena Williams was penalized a game for calling the chair umpire a thief during an extended argument as the U.S. Open women’s final. Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, demanding an apology after he initially issued a warning for a code violation in the second set’s second game for receiving coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches.

King tweeted, “when a woman is emotional, she’s ‘hysterical’ and she’s penalized for it .” King wrote that if a male player had a similar outburst, he’d be called “outspoken” and have no repercussions.

King also tweeted that coaching should be allowed in tennis .

__

AP-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Florence to become ‘major hurricane’ by Monday

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Florence to become a “major hurricane” Monday as it continues to approach the southeastern U.S. East Coast.

In its 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said “a rapid phase of intensification” is expected to begin Sunday.

Florence is expected to travel between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday before approaching the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday.

The Miami-based weather center says Florence’s maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 70 mph (110 kph). The storm is centered about 790 miles (1,270 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda and moving west at 6 mph (9 kph).

PACIFIC OCEAN-PLASTIC CLEANUP-THE LATEST

Latest: Boom on way to corral Pacific Ocean’s plastic trash

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A giant trash collection device has left San Francisco on its way to pick up plastic litter floating in the Pacific Ocean between California and Hawaii.

The 2,000-foot (600-meter) long floating boom is being towed Saturday toward the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. That’s an island of trash twice the size of Texas.

The buoyant barrier is intended to act like a coastline, trapping the plastic.

The system was created by The Ocean Cleanup, an organization founded by Boyan Slat.

The 24-year-old innovator from the Netherlands says he’s eager to see if the device is able to work efficiently and withstand huge waves.

Slat says he looks forward to the moment the first ship loaded with plastic comes back to port.

NKOREA-ANNIVERSARY

North Korea to fete 70th birthday with tanks, dancing masses

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — With tanks and dancing masses at the ready, North Korea is girding for what promises to be its biggest celebration in years.

It’s the 70th anniversary of the country’s official birth as a nation.

The spectacle has been months in the making and will center on a military parade and mass games carefully orchestrated to bring both advanced missiles and leader Kim Jong Un’s hopes for a stronger economy firmly into the world spotlight.

Workers with paint brushes and brooms put the final touches on Pyongyang’s iconic Kim Il Sung Square on Saturday.

Sunday’s parade comes at a sensitive time.

Washington wants Kim to commit to denuclearization first, but Pyongyang wants its security guaranteed and a peace agreement formally ending the Korean War.

CHURCH ABUSE-THE CHANGEMAKERS

Catholic faithful demand change after sex abuse scandals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Roman Catholics in the U.S. are raising their voices in prayer and protest to demand change amid new revelations of sex abuse by priests and allegations of widespread cover-ups.

They are writing letters to church leaders, holding prayer vigils and coming up with recommendations — all in an effort to bring about change.

Civil and canon lawyer Marjorie Murphy Campbell says she hasn’t seen this level of engagement from laity before.

One woman, Adrienne Alexander, says she was angry when a priest didn’t address a grand jury report about abuse in Philadelphia. So she organized a prayer vigil in Chicago, which sparked similar events nationwide.

In the last week, more than 39,000 people have signed a letter demanding answers from Pope Francis. Another effort is organizing events nationwide this weekend.

HOMECOMING QUEEN KICKER

Mississippi homecoming queen boots game-winning extra point

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — One Mississippi high school senior had to quickly discard her crown after being named homecoming queen — and put on a football helmet.

Kaylee Foster was crowned homecoming queen of Ocean Springs High School before Friday night’s football game.

Local news outlets report she then put on her football uniform and then kicked the winning extra point Friday to lead her team to victory over George County High School.

Foster kicked two field goals earlier, giving her a majority of the team’s points.

Primarily a soccer player, Foster’s been kicking with the football varsity since she was a sophomore. She’s been a member of the homecoming court for four years.

She put her crown back on after the game, posing for photos in football uniform and tiara.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Foster kicked a game-winning extra point, not field goal.

OBIT-BILL DAILY

Bill Daily, sidekick on hit 60s and 70s sitcoms, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bill Daily, the comic sidekick to leading men on the sitcoms “I Dream of Jeannie” and “The Bob Newhart Show,” has died at age 91.

Family spokesman Steve Moyer said Saturday that Daily died of natural causes in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday.

Daily was not a household name but he was a household face, familiar to many millions of baby-boomer viewers in the 1960s and ’70s from two of the era’s biggest shows.

He played astronaut Major Roger Healy in all five seasons of “I Dream of Jeannie” from 1965 to 1970.

Two years later he landed a very similar role on “The Bob Newhart Show” as aviator Howard Borden. That show ran from 1972 to 1978.

Newhart tweeted Friday night that he will miss his old friend dearly.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.