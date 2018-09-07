Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-NEW YORK TIMES-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump has 4 or 5 suspects for op-ed writer WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he can identify up to five people who could have written the anonymous…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he can identify up to five people who could have written the anonymous New York Times opinion piece criticizing his leadership.

But he declined to name names when asked for them during an interview Friday with North Dakota television station KVLY. Trump was in Fargo to campaign for GOP Senate candidate Kevin Cramer.

Asked for his opinion on the identity of the senior administration official who the Times says wrote the piece, Trump says, “I could think of four or five, mostly people that either I don’t like or don’t respect.”

He says the individual’s identity will eventually become public.

Trump also claims the issue is “reverberating in the opposite direction.” He says people think it’s “disgusting” that the Times would publish such a piece.

OBAMA-MIDTERMS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Obama scorches Trump in return to campaign trail

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has issued a scorching critique of his successor, accusing President Donald Trump of “capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years.”

Obama spoke at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign less than two months before midterm elections that could determine the course of Trump’s presidency. The remarks amounted to a stinging indictment of political life in the Trump era.

Obama says, “Telling people that order and security will be restored if it weren’t for those who don’t look like us or don’t sound like us or don’t pray like we do — that’s an old playbook.”

He is calling on “people of good will from across the political spectrum” to “call out the bigots and the fear-mongers.”

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-PAPADOPOULOS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump celebrates 14-day sentence for former aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweets “No Collusion. A great day for America!” after a former campaign adviser received a 14-day prison sentence for lying to the FBI.

George Papadopoulos is the first former campaign aide to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Papadopoulos learned his fate Friday in federal court in Washington. Trump referenced Papadopoulos’ 14-day prison term in his tweet.

Others associated with Trump’s campaign, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and deputy campaign manager Rick Gates, have accepted plea deals. They are cooperating with investigators and await sentencing.

Trump said earlier Friday that he did not know Papadopoulos.

VATICAN-SEX ABUSE

Letter confirms Vatican received McCarrick complaint in 2000

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A 2006 letter from a top Vatican official confirms that the Holy See received information in 2000 about the sexual misconduct of now-resigned cardinal in the United States, lending credibility to bombshell accusations of cover-up at the highest echelons of the Catholic Church.

Catholic News Service on Friday published the letter from then-Archbishop Leonardo Sandri to the Rev. Boniface Ramsay, a New York priest.

Ramsay first informed the Vatican in a November 2000 letter about former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s misconduct with seminarians from Seton Hall University.

Sandri’s letter, dated Oct. 11, 2006, sought Ramsay’s recommendation for a former seminarian, but it also references the priest’s 2000 letter.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano cited the existence of the letter in his accusation that Pope Francis and Vatican officials before him covered up for McCarrick.

AP-US-ALIBABA-JACK-MA

Report: Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The New York Times is reporting that Jack Ma, the co-founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group, is retiring.

The Times said that in an interview, Ma said he planned to step down as executive chairman on Monday to pursue philanthropy in education. He will remain on Alibaba’s board of directors.

Ma started Alibaba in 1999 in his apartment in the Chinese city of Hangzhou and is now among the richest people in the world.

The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014 and has a market value of about $421 billion. It’s the world’s biggest e-commerce company by total value of the merchandise sold across its platforms, which include Taobao and TMall.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MISS AMERICA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Massachusetts, Indiana win Miss America prelims

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Contestants from Massachusetts and Indiana have won titles in the third and final night of preliminary competition in the Miss America pageant.

Miss Massachusetts Gabriela Taveras won the onstage interview portion.

Miss Indiana Lydia Tremaine won the talent portion for singing Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life.”

The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.

AP-US-PLAYBOY-CENTERFOLD-GOP-DONOR

Playmate’s suit bares details about affair with GOP donor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A previously censored lawsuit by a former Playboy model against a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump reveals details of their affair.

Shera Bechard said in court papers unsealed Friday that she feared for her safety after Elliot Broidy impregnated her. She said he became violent and demanded she get an abortion, which she did.

Bechard sued Broidy after he paid only a portion of a $1.6 million confidentiality agreement.

Broidy’s lawyers say payments stopped because Bechard’s lawyer discussed the agreement with attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels in a suit against Trump.

Broidy resigned as deputy finance chairman for the Republican National Committee after the affair and payoff to Bechard were disclosed in April.

Broidy says in a statement that the allegations are false and defamatory.

US OPEN

Djokovic reaches 8th US Open final; will face del Potro

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic served impeccably and used his usual brand of court-covering defense to reach his record-tying eighth U.S. Open final by beating Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic missed the tournament last year because of an injured right elbow that eventually required surgery. But he is back to his best as he bids for his third title at Flushing Meadows and 14th Grand Slam trophy overall.

He will face 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro in Sunday’s final.

Del Potro advanced when defending champion Rafael Nadal retired from their semifinal Friday because of a painful right knee after dropping the opening two sets. Nadal is the first man to retire from a semifinal or final at the U.S. Open since the professional era began in 1968.

OBIT-MAC MILLER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Autopsy planned in rapper Mac Miller’s death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators say they’ll need an autopsy to determine how rapper Mac Miller died.

Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani says the 26-year-old Miller — whose real name was Malcolm McCormick — was found unresponsive in his home in the Studio City section of Los Angeles and declared dead shortly before noon Friday.

Ardalani says no cause of death has been determined and an autopsy is pending.

Miller’s family confirmed his death earlier Friday.

Hip-hop stars including Chance the rapper and J. Cole were among the major music figures tweeting out tributes to Miller.

He also drew headlines for his two-year relationship with singer Ariana Grande that ended earlier this year.

SENATE-SUPREME COURT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Republican slams John Dean over Watergate role

WASHINGTON (AP) — The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has ended with a testy exchange between Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana and John Dean of Watergate notoriety.

Kennedy told Dean he only did the right thing in Watergate “when you were cornered like a rat.”

Dean responded that President Donald Trump has also called him a rat. He added: “I tried internally to end the cover-up. I didn’t succeed.”

He offered to send the senator his book to give “him some insights of what really did happen in there.”

Dean cooperated with prosecutors during the Watergate investigation and served four months in prison.

Invited by Democrats, Dean testified Friday against Kavanaugh. He warned about creating a Supreme Court that takes an expansive view of presidential powers.

