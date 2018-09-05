Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-NEW YORK TIMES-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump wants op-ed writer turned over ‘at once!’ WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on The New York Times to turn the author of an op-ed piece…

TRUMP-NEW YORK TIMES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump wants op-ed writer turned over ‘at once!’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on The New York Times to turn the author of an op-ed piece critical of his administration “over to government at once!”

Trump was reacting in the Wednesday evening tweet to the newspaper’s publication of a column by an unnamed senior administration official who writes of an internal “resistance” effort “working diligently from within” to impede Trump’s “worst inclinations” and ill-conceived parts of his agenda.

Trump tweets: “If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

Trump earlier tweeted: “TREASON?”

The essay immediately triggered a wild guessing game as to the author’s identity on social media, in newsrooms and inside the West Wing, where officials were blindsided by its publication.

TRUMP-NEW YORK TIMES-MEDIA

Times grants anonymity to administration official for essay

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times took the unusual step of granting anonymity to a senior Trump administration official to write a searing column that said people who work for the president are trying to protect the country from his worst impulses.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders calls it a “new low” for the Times and says the newspaper should apologize and the source should resign.

The newspaper said Wednesday that the person’s job would be in jeopardy without anonymity.

The decision was not unprecedented. In June, the Times published a piece from an asylum seeker who was in a family detention center and did not identify her because of gang-related threats she received. In 2014, a Pakistani woman who wrote a blog item was not identified to protect her from the Taliban.

SENATE-SUPREME COURT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Harris challenges Kavanaugh on Mueller probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ final questioner of the night engaged in a cryptic exchange with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about whether he has talked with anyone at a law firm about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The questions Wednesday from Sen. Kamala Harris of California centered on the law firm founded by Marc Kasowitz, who has represented President Donald Trump. Kavanaugh said he couldn’t think of any such conversations, but he’d need to see a list of lawyers who work at the firm.

Harris challenged Kavanaugh’s answer. She said she thinks Kavanaugh was “thinking of someone and you don’t want to tell us.”

She did not say why she was asking the question, but said she would follow up on it. Judiciary Committee Republicans complained that the question was unfair.

KOREAS-NUCLEAR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kim Jong Un told South he had faith in Trump

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean presidential official says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told him he still had faith in U.S. President Donald Trump despite ongoing difficulties in the nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

Chung Eui-yong said Thursday that Kim emphasized during a meeting in Pyongyang on Wednesday that he has not once talked negatively about Trump to anyone including his closest advisers.

Chung says Kim said that he wishes for North Korea and the United States to put an end to their seven decades of hostile relations before the end of Trump’s first term.

After their June summit in Singapore, Trump and Kim announced a vague statement about a nuclear-free peninsula without describing when and how it would occur. Post-summit nuclear negotiations were rocky and quickly settled into a stalemate.

JAPAN EARTHQUAKE

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits northern Japan near major city

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.6 earthquake has hit northern Japan near a major city.

The agency says earthquake struck the island of Hokkaido about 3 a.m. Thursday and had a depth of 33.4 kilometers (21 miles).

The quake’s epicenter is about 27.3 kilometers (17 miles) east of the city of Tomakomai, which has a population of about 175,000, and 64.8 kilometers (40.3 miles) southeast of Sapporo, which is a major metropolitan area of 1.9 million people.

The Kyodo news service reports that in Tokyo, the central government set up a liaison unit at the crisis management center of the prime minister’s office to gather information on the temblor.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed officials to ascertain the extent of damage and extend a helping hand to those affected.

The news service reports that the quake triggered a blackout across a wide area in Hokkaido. It also affected telephone service and television broadcasting in Sapporo.

DEMOCRATS-MIDTERMS

Inside the makeover of the Democratic Party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are looking to win in November with a group of candidates that will make the party younger, more diverse and more liberal.

It’s the result of anti-Trump activists and grassroots activists on the left, and the goal is to expand the electorate to bring in new voters who don’t typically cast midterm ballots.

But there’s also a risk for Democrats amid questions about whether the slate could leave the party positioned too far to the left for some voters. Republicans hope to capitalize on those concerns among suburban voters who could decide key state races and which party has control of Congress.

The latest sign of Democrats’ shift came Tuesday in Massachusetts when Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley defeated a 10-term congressman in a Democratic primary.

TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Weakening Gordon still dumping lots of rain

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tropical Depression Gordon is piling up huge rainfall totals in parts of the South, including more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) in the Florida Panhandle.

The Southeast Regional Climate Center reports that about 10.5 inches (26.6 centimeters) fell at Florida’s Pensacola International Airport. The National Weather Service says that number will rise as rain continues to fall.

The Weather Service says the heaviest rain fell to the east of Gordon’s center, which came ashore in the Pascagoula, Mississippi, area. That means the most impressive rainfall totals so far have been in southern Alabama and in the Florida Panhandle.

In Baldwin County, Alabama, rainfall estimates by mid-day Wednesday ranged from about 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) to 7.1 inches (18 centimeters) in one spot.

US OPEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: US Open tournament director says courts slower

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Open tournament director David Brewer says the tournament’s hard courts were purposely slowed down “a touch” in response to players noting in recent years that the surface seemed to be speeding up.

Several players have said during the past two weeks that the courts are playing differently this year.

Roger Federer’s assessment after his first-round victory was: “This, to me, seems the slowest U.S. Open we’ve seen in years.”

Brewer says that the amount of sand or other granular items can be adjusted to make a court faster.

He adds that he can’t recall any attempts to alter court speeds at Flushing Meadows with the intention of helping American players.

No U.S. man has won the singles title in New York since Andy Roddick in 2003, and none has even reached the semifinals since Roddick in 2006.

Last year, all four women’s semifinalists were Americans, and two of this year’s are, Serena Williams and Madison Keys.

MISS AMERICA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Swimsuit-less Miss America competition begins

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Contestants from Florida and Wisconsin have won the first night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition.

Miss Florida Taylor Tyson won the talent competition for a classical piano performance.

Miss Wisconsin Tianna Vanderhei won the onstage interview competition.

This is the first year the Miss America competition does not include a swimsuit competition.

The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night in Atlantic City.

KAEPERNICK-NIKE AD

AP source: First Nike Kaepernick ad to air during NFL opener

Nike has unveiled its first “Just Do It” ad narrated by Colin Kaepernick and a person familiar with the situation says the spot is scheduled to air during the NFL season opener on Thursday night and during football games throughout the season.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the airing have not been formally announced.

The two-minute spot released Wednesday highlights superstar athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams and others, and touches on the controversy of NFL players protesting racial inequality, police brutality and other issues by demonstrating during the national anthem.

Kaepernick narrates the full spot but first physically appears midway through. As a camera pans to reveal Kaepernick’s face, a reflection of a United States flag is reflected on the facade of a building behind him.

Kaepernick says: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The former 49ers quarterback is revealed as the narrator toward the end of the spot.

The spot’s universal theme is about athletes pushing for bigger dreams. It features young athletes who compete amid various challenges, touching on issues of gender, disabilities and weight loss, among others.

