Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-SESSIONS Trump escalates attacks on his attorney general WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He’s suggesting the Department of Justice put Republicans jeopardy ahead of midterms…

Trump escalates attacks on his attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He’s suggesting the Department of Justice put Republicans jeopardy ahead of midterms with recent indictments of two GOP congressmen.

Trump tweeted Monday that “investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.” He added, “Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time.”

The two first Republicans to endorse Trump in the Republican presidential primaries were indicted on separate charges — Rep. Duncan Hunter of California for spending campaign funds for personal expenses and Rep. Chris Collins of New York on insider trading.

Trump did not address the charges, just the politics. The White House did not immediately react.

Firefighters going through burned-out National Museum

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s National Museum was so strapped for cash that it turned to crowdfunding to reopen an exhibition that closed after a termite infestation.

Officials sought at least $7,000 earlier this year on a crowd funding site to rebuild a base that held a 13-yard-long dinosaur skeleton.

The institution’s precarious financial situation came to light as criticism flew Monday about who was responsible for a devastating fire at the museum.

The fire broke out Sunday night and appeared to have gutted much of the building.

Trump attacks union leader on Labor Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is starting his Labor Day with an attack on a top union leader.

Trump tweeted Monday that AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka “represented his union poorly on television this weekend.” He added: “it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem!”

Trumka appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” where he said efforts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement should include Canada. He also said of Trump: “the things that he’s done to hurt workers outpace what he’s done to help workers.”

Trump then touted the economy, saying “Our country is doing better than ever before with unemployment setting record lows.”

The unemployment rate of 3.9 percent is not at the best point ever — it is near the lowest in 18 years.

Kaepernick has new deal with Nike though he’s not in NFL

Colin Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even without having a job in the NFL.

Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback an “All American Icon” and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. Kaepernick also posted a Nike ad featuring his face and wrote: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. (Hashtag) JustDoIt”

Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multi-year deal to make him one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, according to a person familiar with the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Nike hasn’t officially announced the contract.

The source says Nike will feature Kaepernick on several platforms, including billboards, television commercials and online ads. Nike also will create an apparel line for Kaepernick and contribute to his Know Your Rights charity.

Last week, Kaepernick scored a legal victory in his grievance against the NFL and its 32 teams when an arbitrator denied the league’s request to throw out the quarterback’s claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. Kaepernick began his kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 season and was not with an NFL team last year.

Trump’s pollution rules rollback to hit coal country hard

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump picked West Virginia as the place to announce he’d roll back pollution rules for coal-fired power plants. But he didn’t mention that coal country would be hit the hardest by the health impacts.

Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency predicts up to 1,500 people a year nationally would die because of extra pollution from Trump’s plan, compared with the number of deaths under the Obama administration’s plan.

The EPA expects at least a couple dozen of those deaths to happen each year in northern West Virginia, the country’s hardest hit area.

Coal miner Steve Knotts says the air in West Virginia seems fine to him. But another West Virginia man, James Perkins, says if the coal-fired power plants are hurting local people, someone needs to make it safe.

The Latest: US ambassador condemns reporter convictions

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says the conviction of two Reuters reporters in Myanmar is another stain on the government there.

Haley said in a statement on Monday that it’s clear the military in Myanmar has committed vast atrocities. She said it’s the duty of a responsible press in a free country to keep people informed and hold leaders accountable.

She said the U.S. will continue to call for the reporters’ immediate and unconditional release.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were convicted and sentenced Monday of violating a colonial-era law on charges of illegally possessing official documents.

The journalists were reporting on a brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims. They testified that they did not solicit or knowingly possess any secret documents.

Franklin’s family says eulogy was offensive and distasteful

NEW YORK (AP) — The late Aretha Franklin’s family says it found an Atlanta pastor’s eulogy delivered at the Queen of Soul’s funeral last week to be offensive and distasteful.

The singer’s nephew Vaughn Franklin said Monday that the family was taken by surprise at the Reverend Jasper Williams Jr.’s words. There was heavy social media criticism of his eulogy on Friday. Williams described children being in a home without a father as “abortion after birth” and said black lives do not matter unless blacks stop killing each other.

Vaughn Franklin said the family expected a proper eulogy that concentrated on his aunt’s life.

Williams’ spokesman said in statement Monday evening that Williams respects the family’s opinion and that he’s sorry they feel that way.

NBC’s news chairman defends handling of Weinstein story

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s news chairman has sent an exhaustive defense of the network’s handling of Ronan Farrow’s investigation of Harvey Weinstein to his staff members, saying any speculation that the disgraced Hollywood mogul had any role in the network’s rejection of the story was baseless.

After a disagreement with his managers over whether he had enough material for a story about Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct, Farrow took it to the New Yorker magazine. He later shared the Pulitzer Prize with The New York Times for their stories about Weinstein, which ignited the #MeToo movement.

NBC’s decision not to air a story became an embarrassment, and returned to the news last week when Farrow’s former producer publicly criticized the network.

News boss Andy Lack detailed how NBC tried to minimize contact with Weinstein.

New Yorker drops plans to interview Bannon at festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing widespread outrage, The New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Steve Bannon during its festival next month.

New Yorker editor David Remnick told The Associated Press in a statement Monday that should he interview Bannon in the future it would be in “a more traditionally journalistic setting.” The former Donald Trump aide was supposed to be a featured guest during a prestigious gathering that over the years has drawn some of the world’s most prominent artists.

The announcement was made earlier Monday and denounced by Roxane Gay, Jessica Valenti and many others. Filmmaker Judd Apatow had tweeted he would not attend if Bannon was interviewed. Kathryn Schultz was among the New Yorker staff writers who tweeted that they had informed Remnick directly about their objections.

Will Joe run? Biden feels the push to take on Trump in 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden is hearing from plenty of supporters who would like to see the former vice president make another run for the White House.

On a recent flight from Washington to New York, a string of passengers stopped at his seat to deliver some version of the same message: Run, Joe, run. “We’re with you.”

Biden himself is more conflicted — but he is listening keenly to the supporters pushing him to run for the White House in 2020. Biden is convinced he can beat President Donald Trump, friends and advisers say.

People who have spoken to Biden say he has given himself until January to deliberate and size up potential competition for the Democratic nomination.

Biden ran for the party nomination in 1988 and again in 2008.

