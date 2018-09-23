Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

JAMES WOODS-TWITTER Actor locked out of Twitter over tweet that violated rules MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Actor James Woods has been locked out of his Twitter account over a tweet that was found to be in…

JAMES WOODS-TWITTER

Actor locked out of Twitter over tweet that violated rules

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Actor James Woods has been locked out of his Twitter account over a tweet that was found to be in violation of its rules.

Woods posted a tweet in July that included a meme from a hoax campaign that encouraged men not to vote in the midterm elections. In the tweet, Woods acknowledged the meme likely wasn’t real.

Woods got an email from Twitter Thursday saying the tweet “has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election.” The email says Woods can use his account again if he deletes it.

Woods has over 1.7 million followers and is known for his conservative political views.

He tells The Associated Press by phone that he won’t delete the tweet.

PATRIOTS-LIONS

Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Patricia beat mentor Bill Belichick, seemingly making all the right moves to help the Detroit Lions beat the New England Patriots 26-10 Sunday night.

The Lions (1-2) suddenly looked like a team with a plan on offense and defense under their first-year coach, and former New England assistant. They opened the season with a 31-point loss to the New York Jets at home and fell short in a comeback at San Francisco.

The Patriots (1-2) have had weaknesses exposed on both sides of the ball, losing two of their first three games for the first time since 2012.

Detroit was in control from the start, creating holes for rookie running back Kerryon Johnson and giving Matthew Stafford time to pass.

Johnson had 101 yards rushing on 16 carries, becoming the first player to reach the mark for the Lions since Reggie Bush ran for 117 yards against Green Bay on Nov. 28, 2013. Detroit’s 70-game stretch without a 100-yard rusher was the longest since the NFL-AFL merger.

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Woods a winner again for 1st time since 2013

ATLANTA (AP) — Tiger Woods is a winner again, capping off one of the most remarkable comebacks in golf history.

More than five years after his last win, after four surgeries on his lower back that left him wonder if he could ever play again, Woods ended his comeback season with a dominant victory at the Tour Championship.

He nearly won the FedEx Cup, too, until Justin Rose survived a late meltdown with a birdie on the final hole.

But this day was all about Woods, who sent thousands of fans into delirium at East Lake watching the return of golf’s biggest star.

MALDIVES-ELECTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: US congratulates Maldives, notes opposition win

MALE, Maldives (AP) — The U.S. State Department has congratulated the Maldives’ on its peaceful democratic election.

Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih declared victory in Sunday’s vote, which was widely seen as a referendum on democracy in the nation that was holding only its third multiparty democratic elections.

The nation’s strongman president hasn’t conceded, and official results won’t be announced until Saturday, allowing possible court challenges of the vote.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert noted the reported opposition victory in a statement that urged “calm and respect for the will of the people” as the election process concludes.

BREXIT-LABOUR’S DILEMMA

UK’s Labour party ponders supporting new Brexit referendum

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Labour Party is facing a huge choice at its annual conference — whether to back a new referendum that could halt the country’s impending departure from the European Union.

Support from the main opposition party would be a major boost to campaigners for a second vote on Brexit.

Ever since Britain voted in 2016 to leave the EU, Labour has said it will respect the result. Now, with divorce negotiations with the EU stuck and Britain due to leave in March, many members think the party must change its course.

More than 100 local Labour associations have submitted motions to the conference, which starts Sunday, urging a new vote.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the Sunday Mirror newspaper if the party “makes a decision I will not walk away from it.”

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-CAUSES

Causes for California’s worst fires are often ‘undetermined’

California is in the midst of another devastating year of wildfires and finding the causes for the worst fires can be critical to identifying better fire-prevention techniques.

But many times, investigators can’t figure out a cause.

The Associated Press reviewed state data on the 10 largest and 10 most destructive wildfires for each year dating to 2008 and found investigators couldn’t identify the exact cause about a third of the time.

Lightning accounted for about a quarter of those fires, followed by power lines.

Among those where no cause has been determined yet are the Tubbs Fire that devastated Northern California’s wine country last year, and the Thomas Fire on the Central Coast, the second-largest in state history.

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Senator seeks to put off Kavanaugh consideration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee is seeking “immediate postponement” of any further action on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court amid a new report of alleged sexual misconduct.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California sent a letter late Sunday to GOP Chairman Chuck Grassley after The New Yorker magazine reported that Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman’s accusation of sexual misconduct by the nominee when he was a Yale freshman.

The panel has set a Thursday hearing with Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who earlier accused him of sexual assault when they were teens.

Feinstein also asked Grassley to have the FBI investigate both allegations.

In a story Sunday, The New Yorker says Deborah Ramirez recalled Kavanaugh exposing himself at a drunken dormitory party.

