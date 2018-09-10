Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST The Latest: Florence growing as it gets closer to landfall ATLANTA (AP) — Hurricane Florence continues to grow in size and magnitude as it barrels toward the U.S. East Coast. The National…

ATLANTA (AP) — Hurricane Florence continues to grow in size and magnitude as it barrels toward the U.S. East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday the monster storm will be close to Category 5 strength by Tuesday. A Category 5 storm has the potential to cause catastrophic damage.

“The bottom line is that there is high confidence that Florence will be a large and extremely dangerous hurricane, regardless of its exact intensity,” the hurricane center said. Florence was a Category 4 storm late afternoon Monday.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the storm’s center was located about 465 miles (750 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda and about 1,085 miles (1745 kilometers) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 140 mph (220 kph) as it moved west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Some strengthening is expected during the next 36 hours, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday.

SEPT 11 ANNIVERSARY

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims.

Thousands of victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at Tuesday’s ceremony at the World Trade Center.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to join an observance at the 9/11 memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A new tower honoring victims was dedicated there Saturday.

Vice President Mike Pence is attending a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.

Since the last anniversary, a truck attack on a nearby bike that killed eight people. Months later, there was a botched pipe bombing in a subway passageway near Times Square..

TRUMP-MIDEAST-THE LATEST

The Latest: Palestinians say they’ll stick to principles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Palestinian Authority says it will not abandon its principles following the U.S. decision to close the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s office in Washington.

The spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rdeneh, says the Palestinian Authority will maintain its “commitment to the resolutions of international legitimacy,” according to a written statement released Monday.

Rdeneh says key issues, including the status of Palestinian refugees, “are more important than the relationship with the United States.”

The State Department on Monday announced the closure of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington, saying the decision was made because no “direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel” are under way despite previous warnings.

The move is likely to harden Palestinian resistance to the U.S. role as a peace broker.

AP-US-DALLAS-OFFICER-MISTAKEN-APARTMENT-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Lawyers say affidavit contradicts other accounts

DALLAS (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a black man shot dead by a white Dallas police officer in the man’s own home say the arrest affidavit contradicts neighbors’ accounts.

The affidavit prepared by a Texas Ranger was released Monday and appeared to be based almost entirely on Officer Amber Guyger’s account of the shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean. Guyger was arrested Sunday on a manslaughter charge in the Thursday shooting.

The affidavit says Guyger mistook Jean’s apartment for hers and that his front door was ajar when she entered. She also told investigators that she shot Jean after he refused her verbal commands.

An attorney for Jean’s family, Lee Merritt, said at a news conference Monday evening that two independent witnesses have told him they heard knocking on the door in the hallway before the shooting.

He said one witness reported hearing a woman’s voice saying, “Let me in! Let me in!” Then they heard gunshots, after which one witness said she heard a man’s voice say, “Oh my God! Why did you do that?”

Merritt said he believes those were Jean’s last words.

Another lawyer for the family, Benjamin Crump, said the affidavit “is very self-serving.”

TRUMP-WOODWARD

Woodward: Mattis, Kelly denials of his book quotes untrue

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime journalist Bob Woodward says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly “are not telling the truth” when they deny making incendiary quotes about President Donald Trump attributed to them in his new book, “Fear.”

Kelly is quoted calling Trump “an idiot” while Mattis is quoted saying Trump has the understanding of “a fifth- or sixth-grader.” They’ve denied making the statements.

Asked Monday on NBC’s “Today” show about their denials, Woodward said, “They are not telling the truth.” He said “these are political statements to protect their jobs.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Woodward said that “frequently” a source says something to him and then publicly denies it after publication.

Trump has called the book “fiction.”

CALIFORNIA-CLEAN ENERGY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Brown sees new California energy policy as model

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown says he hopes a law he’s signed moving California toward eliminating fossil fuels for electricity will serve as a model for other state and national governments.

Brown is hosting a summit in San Francisco starting Wednesday that he hopes will “wake up the national leaders” on the need to confront climate change.

Brown’s remarks came Monday during an interview with The Associated Press after he signed the bill setting a goal of generating all California electricity from clean sources by 2045.

He says California is doing the opposite of the federal government when it comes to climate policy.

Brown also says moving toward a regional electric grid is critical to California meeting its goals. A proposal to do so failed in the Legislature this year.

NICKI MINAJ-CARDI B

Minaj calls dustup with Cardi B ‘mortifying,’ ‘humiliating’

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicki Minaj says being involved in an altercation with Cardi B at a fashion week party was “so mortifying and so humiliating.”

Cardi B tried to attack Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in New York on Friday. Video circulated on social media showing Cardi B lunging toward Minaj and throwing her shoe at the rapper.

In an Instagram post, Cardi B — who recently had a child — didn’t call out Minaj by name but alluded to the fight and said she was sparked because her mothering skills were being disparaged.

On her Apple Music “Queen Radio” show on Monday, Minaj says she “would never discuss anyone’s child.”

Minaj added, “This woman is at the best stage of her career and she’s throwing bottles and throwing shoes? Who the (expletive) is gonna give her an intervention?”

MAN FREED-DOG

Discovery of dog exonerates Oregon man in criminal case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man sentenced to 50 years in prison has walked free after a district attorney asked for dismissal of the sex-abuse case against him.

The action Monday by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel in the case of Josh Horner came after the Oregon Innocence Project found holes in his 2017 conviction that undermined the credibility of the complainant, including that Horner had shot a dog in front of her. The dog was found, alive and never having been shot, by the Oregon Innocence Project.

Hummel said county Judge Michael Adler granted his request to dismiss the case. Hummel said the complainant refused to meet with his investigator to explain her trial testimony.

Horner, in a statement, thanked his family and friends, the Oregon Innocence Project and Hummel.

NKOREA-ANNIVERSARY

North Korea wraps up 70th anniversary with mass rally

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Tens of thousands of North Korean students have rallied in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square in the final major event of the country’s 70th anniversary.

The elaborate celebrations marking the Sept. 9 anniversary focused on leader Kim Jong Un’s economic strategies and downplayed the missiles and nuclear weapons that brought it to the brink of conflict with the United States just one year ago.

The main event was a military parade on Sunday, which unlike the country’s previous two parades had no long-range missiles. The rally Monday night featured a sea of university and high school students carrying torches that spelled out giant slogans when seen from above the square.

Kim did not attend.

USOC-CHAIRMAN RETIRING

Probst to step down as USOC chairman after a decade

DENVER (AP) — Larry Probst will step down as chairman of the U.S. Olympic Committee at the end of the year, ending a decade-long stay during which he restored the federation’s international reputation but will leave it facing as many problems as he inherited on the home front.

Probst will be replaced by Susanne Lyons, who recently finished serving as interim CEO following the resignation of Scott Blackmun in February.

The 68-year-old Probst helped repair fractured international relationships, which ultimately resulted in the U.S. landing the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. That victory came after repeated failures, including Chicago’s embarrassing bid for the 2016 Games, which came shortly after Probst took over.

Probst has also been at the helm for the USOC’s widely criticized response to a mushrooming sex-abuse crisis in Olympic sports, which played a part in Blackmun’s departure and has made the USOC a defendant in a number of lawsuits filed by victims.

