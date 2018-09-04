Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:25 p.m. EDT

MASSACHUSETTS PRIMARY-THE LATEST The Latest: Pelosi congratulates Pressley on beating Capuano BOSTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is congratulating Ayanna Pressley on her upset victory over U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano in Massachusetts’ Democratic…

The Latest: Pelosi congratulates Pressley on beating Capuano

BOSTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is congratulating Ayanna Pressley on her upset victory over U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano in Massachusetts’ Democratic primary.

The Democratic House leader released a statement Tuesday thanking Capuano for two decades of serving as “a strong, progressive champion for hard-working families in Massachusetts and across America.”

She says she looks forward to welcoming Pressley’s “leadership and her perspective to the House Democratic Caucus.”

Capuano is the second Democrat and fourth House incumbent to lose a primary ahead of the November midterms. He says that “America is going to be OK” and that Pressley will be a good congresswoman.

Pressley, a Boston city councilor, is all but certain to become the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts in November because no Republican candidates are in the race.

The Latest: Gordon hits near Alabama-Mississippi border

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon has made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.

The Miami-based forecasting center said Tuesday that Gordan struck about 10 p.m.

Gordon formed Monday morning near the Florida Keys.

Gordon’s maximum sustained winds were 70 mph (110 kilometers). It never achieved hurricane status.

The storm is forecast to quickly weaken as it moves inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas through Thursday.

The last hurricane to strike the U.S. was Nate, which came ashore in Biloxi, Mississippi, last October.

Forecasters say 4 to 8 inches (10-20 centimeters) of rain could fall along the storm’s track. Flash flood watches have been issued.

The Latest: Trump denies saying Sessions ‘mentally retarded’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is denying that he called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.”

Trump is reacting on Twitter to one of the more incendiary claims in Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book “Fear: Trump in the White House.”

The president says he “never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff.” He adds that “being a southerner is a GREAT thing.”

Trumps claim Woodward “made this up to divide!”

Trump has previously accused Sessions of failing to take control of the Justice Department. And the president has repeatedly complained about Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia because he’d worked on Trump’s campaign.

The Latest: Kavanaugh hearing begins with partisan rancor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says the court “must never, never be viewed as a partisan institution.” But his argument came at the end of a marathon day marked by rancorous exchanges between Democrats and Republicans.

Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing began with a sense of inevitability that the 53-year-old appellate judge eventually will be confirmed.

However, the first of at least four days of hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee began with partisan quarreling over the nomination and persistent protests from members of the audience — followed by their arrests.

On Wednesday, Kavanaugh can expect to spend most of the day in the hot seat, sparring with Democratic senators over abortion, guns, executive power and other high-profile issues.

Good for business? Nike gets political with Kaepernick ad

NEW YORK (AP) — Why do it?

Nike has touched off a furor by wading into football’s national anthem debate with an ad featuring Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who was the first athlete to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner” to protest police brutality against blacks.

Marketing experts disagree over whether the ad is smart business.

But some note approvingly that it has made a big splash. And they say it could solidify Nike’s bond with athletes, especially black ones.

That’s an important consideration for a company that relies heavily on sports stars to endorse its products.

North Korean parade a tricky prelude to inter-Korean summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As North Korea prepares for a massive parade Sunday, worry is rising in South Korea that a tentative, hard-won detente is starting to slip away.

North Korea will use the celebration for the 70th anniversary of its national founding to glorify Kim Jong Un as a leader who’s standing up for a powerful nation surrounded by enemies.

Senior Chinese official Li Zhanshu will also attend the parade, which would underscore China’s role as an important player in efforts to solve the nuclear crisis. That’s a role South Korean President Moon Jae-in covets, and a key reason why pressure will be intense when he goes to North Korea this month to meet with Kim.

New advice out for detecting, treating concussions in kids

CHICAGO (AP) — New U.S. guidelines for concussions in children recommend against routine X-rays and blood tests for diagnosis. They also reassure parents that most kids’ symptoms clear up within one to three months.

The guidelines released Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics say signs of potentially more serious injuries that may warrant imaging scans include vomiting, unconsciousness and worsening headaches.

The recommendations are from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says it’s the first broad evidence-based advice for diagnosing and treating children’s concussions.

Some 1 million U.S. children get concussions each year although the true frequency is unknown because there is no national effort to track them. The CDC has proposed a surveillance system to fill that gap.

The Latest: Williams beats Pliskova to reach US Open semis

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams shook off a slow start to grab eight consecutive games and beat 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-3 for a spot in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Williams delivered 13 aces, part of a 35-12 edge in winners.

But she trailed by a break in the opening set, and then was a point from being behind 4-1, before turning things around.

Williams reached her 36th Grand Slam semifinal and her 12th at Flushing Meadows, where she is a six-time champion.

Pliskova is the last woman to beat Williams at the U.S. Open, eliminating her in the semifinals two years ago. Williams missed the U.S. Open a year ago because she gave birth to her daughter during the tournament.

The Latest: GoFundMe working to get $400K to homeless man

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — The online fundraising website where more than $400,000 was donated to help a homeless man who helped a stranded driver in Philadelphia says it is working to make sure he gets the money raised on his behalf.

GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne says the company is working with law enforcement to ensure that Johnny Bobbitt gets all the money raised for him after he used his last $20 to help a woman get gas

Bobbitt’s attorney told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday that he learned the cash was gone in a call with lawyers for Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico. Bobbitt has filed a lawsuit accusing them of mismanaging donations raised for him through GoFundMe.

McClure and D’Amico’s attorney, Ernest Badway, told The Associated Press they have no comment.

McClure set the page up to give back to Bobbitt, who helped her when she ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night.

The Latest: Californian to be tried in gay student’s death

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man will stand trial on charges that he murdered a gay University of Pennsylvania student in a hate crime.

An Orange County judge ruled Tuesday that there’s enough evidence to try 21-year-old Samuel Woodward of Newport Beach for the January stabbing death of Blaze Bernstein.

Bernstein went missing after going out at night with Woodward to a park in Lake Forest. His body was later found in a shallow grave in the park.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence links Woodward to the crime and his cellphone contained troves of anti-gay, anti-Semitic and white hate group materials.

Woodward has pleaded not guilty.

