Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

MCCAIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Horse-drawn caisson carries McCain’s casket

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A grieving Cindy McCain pressed her cheek against the surface of the casket of her husband, Sen. John McCain, during the burial service Sunday for the longtime Arizona Republican.

McCain had requested to be laid to rest alongside a friend at the cemetery of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Among the mourners were other members of the Class of 1958 as well as military leaders and current academy midshipmen.

A horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator’s casket led a procession from the academy’s chapel to its cemetery following a private service.

McCain sons Jimmy and Jack shared a hug beside the casket as family, friends and other mourners bid farewell to the former prisoner of war and presidential candidate. McCain died Aug. 25 at the age of 81.

TRUMP-2018 MIDTERMS

2018’s most volatile candidate (it’s Trump) isn’t on ballot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into the November elections, the most volatile candidate this year isn’t on the ballot.

But President Donald Trump still loves to take his freewheeling political stylings on the road on behalf of his fellow Republicans, and he’s raring to go for the sprint to Nov. 6.

His eagerness to campaign for candidates — and protect his political flank — has led Republican officials and Trump’s political team to devise a strategy for managing the president’s time. It’s designed to keep him in places where he can be helpful.

They’re also determined to try to manage his unpredictability — and ensure that the party’s best weapon for turning out core Republican voters doesn’t end up inflicting harm instead.

BRAZIL-RIO MUSEUM FIRE

Firefighters battle blaze at esteemed Rio de Janeiro museum

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro is being engulfed by flames.

Firefighters were working late Sunday to put out a large blaze at the esteemed National Museum in northern Rio. It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire began.

News portal G1, citing the museum, reported that nobody was injured and the fire began after the museum had closed for the day. An email sent to the museum late Sunday was not immediately returned.

Sgt. Moises Torres from the state’s firefighting headquarters said there was no immediate information about injuries.

According to the museum’s website, it has thousands of items related to the history of Brazil and other countries, and is part of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

TEXAS SENATE-O’ROURKE’S RISE

O’Rourke bets national attention lifts him in Texas race

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — If elections were decided by viral videos and fawning media profiles, Democrat Beto O’Rourke would win Texas’ Senate race in a landslide.

He’s gone viral defending NFL players’ right to protest during the national anthem and skateboarding. He’s been compared to a young Barack Obama.

So far, O’Rourke has capitalized on the hype machine. His fundraising is strong and he’s going on “Ellen” this week.

But he still faces an uphill battle against incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz — and problems may loom since voters sometimes punish candidates for too much ambition, especially if they’ve not won anything yet.

President Donald Trump may be testing the theory that candidates should stay humble. Still, all this attention may not translate to O’Rourke voters back in Texas.

UNITED NATIONS-DEADLY CROSSINGS

UN agency: Trips across Mediterranean fall, but risks rise

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says people smugglers are taking greater risks to ferry their human cargo toward Europe as Libya’s coast guard intercepts more and more boats carrying migrants, increasing the likelihood that those on board may die during the Mediterranean journeys.

That’s one of the key findings from the latest UNHCR report about efforts to reach Europe. It says that even though the number of crossings and deaths has plunged compared to recent years, the voyage is more deadly in percentage terms.

The report says 2,276 people died last year while trying to cross, or one death for every 42 arrivals.

This year, it’s 1,095 deaths, or one out of every 18 arrivals. In June alone, the proportion hit one death for every seven arrivals.

BOATS COLLIDE-CALIFORNIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: 4 missing after Colorado River boat collision

MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people are missing after two boats crashed on the Colorado River, ejecting more than a dozen people who were on board.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that a boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on Saturday night on the river that borders California and Arizona.

Authorities say both boats sank and passing boaters pulled victims from the water.

One person was found in critical condition and flown to a hospital in Las Vegas. Nine others were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

Authorities are searching for four people who remain missing.

Anita Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, says none of the boaters were wearing life vests when the collision occurred.

PRIEST ABUSE-NEBRASKA

Nebraska Catholic diocese rocked by old abuse allegations

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A conservative Catholic diocese in Nebraska is facing a wave of sex-abuse allegations even though church leaders insisted for years they were doing nothing wrong and refused to participate in annual audits that were enacted in the wake of the 2002 Boston clergy abuse scandal.

Critics say the Diocese of Lincoln is now paying the price for its unwillingness to change and lack of transparency as new scandals rock the Roman Catholic Church.

Accusers have been coming forward in recent weeks with allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct by clergy in Nebraska. The diocese is facing a potential criminal investigation and criticism that it mishandled abusive priests at a time when it should have been subjected to increased scrutiny after the Boston scandal.

ARETHA FRANKLIN-FUNERAL-WILLIAMS EULOGY

Pastor stands firm after Aretha Franklin’s funeral criticism

ATLANTA (AP) — A fiery, old-school pastor who is under fire for saying black America is losing “its soul” at Aretha Franklin’s funeral stands firm by his words with the hopes that those critics can understand his perspective.

Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. told The Associated Press in a phone interview Sunday he felt his sermon was appropriate at Franklin’s funeral Friday in Detroit. The Atlanta-based pastor felt his timing was right, especially after other speakers spoke on the civil rights movement and President Donald Trump.

Williams says his words about black women being incapable of raising sons alone and his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement were taken out of context. But some called Williams’ eulogy a “disaster” and questioned why he was chosen as the one to honor Franklin.

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-GOP LAWYER

GOP insider caught in crossfire on Kavanaugh, Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Burck is a Republican insider who’s being pushed into the limelight by two of the biggest political dramas in Washington: the Russia investigation of Robert Mueller and the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

Burck is a lawyer for current and former Trump White House officials who’ve been touched by the Russia probe.

And as George W. Bush’s longtime public records lawyer, Burck is in charge of culling documents for the Senate from Kavanaugh’s White House years.

Burck also is Kavanaugh’s friend and former deputy at the Bush White House.

That makes the 47-year-old Burck “triply conflicted,” say some Democrats.

But friends and allies see the Yale-educated lawyer as a straight shooter and skilled professional who cares less about partisan ideology than providing the best legal representation.

GERMANY-U2

U2 concert ends early after Bono loses voice in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — The Irish rock band U2 has cancelled a concert in Berlin after singer Bono lost his voice during the performance.

The band said on its website late Saturday that, “Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show … but after a few songs he suffered a complete loss of voice.”

U2 said “we don’t know what has happened and we are taking medical advice.”

The German news agency dpa reported Sunday that Bono still managed to perform the song “Beautiful Day” with the help of the audience at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena and then disappeared backstage.

Concert-goers were first told that there would be a short break before eventually being informed that the show was over and they should keep their tickets for a replacement performance.

