Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has paid tribute to his one-time political rival, delivering a eulogy for the late Arizona Sen. John McCain at Washington National Cathedral.

The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has paid tribute to his one-time political rival, delivering a eulogy for the late Arizona Sen. John McCain at Washington National Cathedral.

Obama said: “We come to celebrate an extraordinary man, a warrior, a statesman, a patriot who embodied so much that is best in America.”

Obama spoke after former President George W. Bush, another former McCain opponent. Obama said of McCain, “He made us better presidents.”

The former president noted McCain was a conservative lawmaker, but said “he did understand that some principles transcend politics, that some values transcend party.”

Obama praised McCain for opposing “bending the truth to suit political expediency or party orthodoxy” and as a proponent of a “free and independent press.”

Trump visits golf course while Washington mourns McCain

STERLING, Va. (AP) — For President Donald Trump, it was just like any other Saturday.

As political dignitaries gathered at Washington National Cathedral to memorialize Sen. John McCain, the president tweeted familiar grievances and headed to the golf course.

McCain’s family had made clear the president was not welcome at the funeral. Speakers at the service did not mention Trump by name but repeatedly drew contrasts between McCain’s record of service and the divisive politics of the day.

Dressed in a white polo shirt and baseball hat, Trump left the White House in the morning as the late senator’s daughter, Meghan McCain, delivered an emotional address that served as a direct rebuke of Trump and his policies.

The tributes still underway, the presidential motorcade whisked him to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Explosions shake Syrian capital after midnight

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — At least five explosions have been heard in the Syrian capital.

The blasts in the early morning hours of Sunday shook buildings in Damascus.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV station, which is close to the Syrian government, reports that the blasts came from direction of the Mezzeh military airport, southwest of the capital. Locals report on social media seeing fires and hearing explosions from that direction.

Syria’s government has accused Israel of carrying out a number of strikes on the Mezzeh airport in the past. Israel rarely admits to strikes inside Syria but says it will use military action to prevent weapons transfers to its enemies inside Syria.

High court pick Kavanaugh and his carefully constructed life

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh has been a conservative team player, and the Supreme Court nominee has stepped up to make a play at key moments in politics, government and the law dating to the Bill Clinton era.

If he wins Senate confirmation, he’ll be seated with Justice Elena Kagan, the Obama-era solicitor general who hired him to teach at Harvard when she was law dean. He’d also served with prep school mate Neil Gorsuch.

Among other things, Kanaugh’s an amateur athlete, a doer of Catholic good works, a basketball-coaching dad.

He has Yale degrees. He’s progressed from lawyer to White House aide to federal judge.

His judicial record has been mainly conservative, reflecting views that could swing the court right on abortion, gay rights, executive power and more for decades to come.

Widow of slain reporter spreads his ashes at Nationals Park

WASHINGTON (AP) — The widow of a slain Maryland newspaper reporter has spread his ashes at Nationals Park.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Andrea Chamblee placed the ashes of John McNamara in a planter of begonias at the park Saturday. The planter is located where the stands meet the left-field wall.

The 56-year-old McNamara covered news and sports at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis. He was one of five staff members killed when a gunman entered the newsroom in late June.

The baseball stadium where the Washington Nationals play was a sacred place for McNamara. He had waited three decades for a big-league team to return to Washington and had rejoiced when the Nationals arrived in 2005.

Chamblee said her husband had jokingly asked in 2017 that she spread his ashes there.

Study shows health, reaction-time declines in firefighters

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Researchers have expanded a health-monitoring study of wildland firefighters after a previous study found season-long health declines and deteriorating reaction times.

Eighteen firefighters who parachute from airplanes are wearing advanced motion monitors this summer to track how they hold up.

A University of Idaho study last year with nine firefighters found they lost muscle mass and had slower reaction times as the fire season progressed.

Researchers say initial thoughts from that small sample are that firefighters might need better nutrition to stay fit and mentally sharp.

Researchers hope to conduct the study again next year with more than 100 firefighters.

Some 19,000 wildland firefighters are currently active.

Fourteen firefighters have died this year as wildfires have scorched about 3,500 square miles (9,000 square kilometers) and destroyed some 3,000 homes.

Aretha’s lack of a will could make things rocky for heirs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aretha Franklin was so hard-nosed in her business dealings that she demanded to be paid in cash before performing. Her heirs won’t have it so simple.

Though she lived to 76 and was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, the Queen of Soul died without a will.

As her family members move on from Friday’s funeral in Detroit, they’re left with the potentially tall task of finding out how many millions she was worth, and divvying it up.

Under Michigan law, Franklin’s four sons will inherit equal shares of their mother’s wealth, but it could take years to even determine how much that is.

Franklin wrote a few of her most classic songs, including “Think,” and earned money from them, but got next to nothing for many of her biggest hits, including “Respect.”

The Latest: Dutch terror threat level stays at 4 of 5

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Netherlands’ counter-terror chief says the country’s threat level will remain at four on a scale that tops out at five following a double stabbing at the city’s main railway station that officials say had a “terrorist motive.”

Dick Schoof says on Twitter that: “Sadly, this reprehensible act fits into the current threat assessment.”

A 19-year-old Afghan citizen has been arrested in Friday’s attack at Central Station. Two U.S. citizens were stabbed and authorities say they are hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Latest: German police advise end of anti-migrant rally

CHEMNITZ, Germany (AP) — Police in eastern Germany say they have asked the organizers of an anti-migrant march to end their protest for the day due to safety concerns and the exceeding of their authorized time limit.

Demonstrators at Saturday’s nights’ nationalist protest in the city of Chemnitz could be heard screaming and whistling in response. A 35-year-old German citizen was fatally stabbed in the city six nights ago. Migrants from Syria and Iraq were arrested as suspects.

Saxony state police said the march attracted about 4,500 participants. A massive police presence was on hand to try to keep the crowds away from a counter-protest of 4,000 people.

The opposing camps confronted one another violently Monday shocking people in others parts of Germany.

