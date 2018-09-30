Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 8:25 p.m. EDT

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE LATEST The Latest: Yale friend says Kavanaugh was a heavy drinker WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Yale University classmate of Brett Kavanaugh’s says he is “deeply troubled” by what he says has been…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Yale University classmate of Brett Kavanaugh’s says he is “deeply troubled” by what he says has been a blatant mischaracterization by Kavanaugh of his drinking at Yale.

Charles “Chad” Ludington now teaches at North Carolina State University. He says in a statement released Sunday that he was a friend of Kavanaugh’s at Yale and sometimes drank with him.

Ludington described Kavanaugh as “a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker.” He says that on many occasions he heard Kavanaugh slur his words and saw him stagger from alcohol consumption, and was often belligerent and aggressive when drunk.

Ludington says he plans to speak to the FBI, which has reopened its background investigation of Kavanaugh in light of allegations of sexual misconduct brought against the Supreme Court nominee.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency says the mass grave it is digging in the city of Palu for earthquake and tsunami victims will hold at least 300 bodies.

Agency chief Willem Rampangilei says the grave will be 10 meters by 100 meters (33 feet by 330 feet) in size, and can be expanded if needed.

He said the workers would continue digging the grave Sunday night.

It was not immediately known when the mass burial would take place, but Rampangilei said “this must be done as soon as possible for health and religious reasons.”

The majority of Palu’s inhabitants are Muslim.

PENTAGON-IMMIGRANT RECRUITS

APNewsBreak: Pentagon’s immigrant recruit program stymied

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say stricter Trump administration immigration policies have stymied Pentagon plans to restart a program that allowed thousands of people with critical medical or Asian and African language skills to join the military and become American citizens.

The decade-old program has been on hold since 2016 amid concerns that immigrant recruits were not being screened well enough, and security threats were slipping through the system.

Defense officials shored up the screening process, and planned to relaunch the program earlier this month.

But officials say there was an unexpected barrier when the Department of Homeland Security said it wouldn’t be able to protect new immigrant recruits from being deported when their temporary visas expired after they signed a contract to join the military.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING-CITY’S MOOD

Las Vegas reflects and moves forward 1 year after shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — On the anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Las Vegas looks forward even as the victims are mourned and remembered.

The city is marking the occasion with a string of events, including a dimming of the Strip’s glittering marquee lights. The Oct. 1, 2017, shooting left 58 dead and hundreds wounded.

But in a town that has always looked ahead relentlessly, there’s not a lot of time devoted to reflection.

Las Vegas attracts 42 million visitors a year and has kept out the welcome mat for tourists to drink, party and throw dice at its bustling casinos.

Tourism numbers are down slightly this year. But Las Vegas’ reinvention continues with work on a new $1.9 billion stadium and the resumption of construction at two big hotel projects.

KAVANAUGH-CAMPUS SEX ASSAULT RULE

Kavanaugh case unfolds as DeVos readies sexual assault rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — She choked back tears and testified that he sexually assaulted her. He angrily swore that he didn’t.

The dramatic Senate testimony last week by Christine Blasey (BLAH’-zee) Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh came as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (dih-VAHS’) considers new guidelines that could change the way allegations of sexual violence are investigated on college campuses.

DeVos says the system put in place under President Barack Obama is skewed against the accused. She’s expected to issue new rules in the near future.

At stake is the evidence that universities should require when investigating sexual misconduct allegations, the use of mediators and the possibility of the accuser and the accused cross-examining each other.

DeVos has said she wants to honor the rights of the victim and the accused.

CAR EXPLOSION-PENNSYLVANIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: 3 dead after Pennsylvania car explosion

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says three males are dead after a car explosion in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Lehigh County Coroner Scott Grim said at a news conference Sunday that authorities are working to identify the victims.

Authorities say the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is taking the lead on the investigation. The FBI and local authorities are assisting.

Officials say they are seeking tips from the public to solve the crime.

Authorities say the blast happened on a city street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They had earlier confirmed at least one fatality.

MACEDONIA-REFERENDUM-THE LATEST

The Latest: Macedonian PM says vote shows will of people

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has described a referendum on changing the small European country’s name to North Macedonia and thereby pave the way to NATO membership as a clear success, despite lower than hoped for voter turnout.

Zaev said he had no intention of resigning as the “vast majority” of those who voted Sunday approved the name change, part of a deal with Greece to end a nearly three-decade-long dispute over what the country is called.

Before the referendum was held, he had said he would resign if a vast majority said no the deal.

Results from 93 percent of polling stations showed 91.4 percent approval for the deal, with 36 percent of registered voters casting ballots. Opponents to the deal had called for a boycott of the vote and celebrated in the street outside parliament when initial turnout figures were announced.

Zaev said the result was a clear indication of the will of Macedonia’s people. He called on lawmakers to support the next step need to finalize the deal, which is ratification of necessary constitutional changes.

He stressed that there was “no better deal with Greece, and there could not be a better deal.”

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: Ohio State up to 3, Notre Dame at 6; 5 new teams

After winning top-10 matchups, Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Notre Dame rose to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll. For the second straight week, there was major turnover at the bottom of the Top 25.

No. 1 Alabama and Georgia still hold the top two spots in the media ranking. The Crimson Tide received 58 first-place votes on Sunday. Ohio State moved past Clemson after rallying in the fourth quarter at Penn State. Clemson slipped to No. 4 after a close victory at home against Syracuse. The Buckeyes and Tigers each received a first-place vote.

LSU held steady at No. 5 and Notre Dame moved up two spots after beating Stanford. Oklahoma fell to No. 7 and No. 9 West Virginia is in the top 10 for the first time since 2012, when it reached No. 5 early in the season. Washington also moved into the top 10 after routing BYU.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-ACCUSER

3rd Kavanaugh accuser has history of legal disputes

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the women who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct has an extensive history of involvement in legal disputes.

The Associated Press reviewed courts records showing Julie Swetnick has been involved in at least six legal cases in the past 25 years. In one case, an ex-employer accused her of falsifying her education and work history on her job application.

Legal documents from Maryland, Oregon and Florida provide a partial picture of a woman who stepped into the media glare amid the battle over Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tells AP that court cases involving her have no bearing on the credibility of her claims about Kavanaugh. Avenatti notes that the lawsuit from her ex-employer was dismissed a month after it was filed.

IMMIGRATION-GUN VIOLENCE

As immigrants flow across US border, American guns go south

An often-overlooked piece of the border security debate is the flow of guns from the U.S. to Mexico and into Latin America.

The thousands of immigrants who have been coming across the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months include many trying to escape gang and drug violence in their homelands. The weapon of choice used to intimidate them is often an American-made gun.

The flow of drugs and immigrants into the U.S. has been well-documented for decades and become a regular part of the political debate. But weapons smuggling from border states gets less attention.

A 2013 report by the University of San Diego says the number of firearms smuggled from the U.S. was so significant that nearly half of American gun dealers rely on that business to stay afloat.

On average, an estimated 253,000 firearms each year are purchased in the U.S. expressly to be sent to Mexico.

