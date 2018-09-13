Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-TROPICAL-STORM-HAWAII-THE-LATEST The Latest: Honolulu official: Dam not in danger of failing HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu officials say a dam where waters rose rapidly during a tropical storm is not in danger of failing. Board of…

AP-US-TROPICAL-STORM-HAWAII-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Honolulu official: Dam not in danger of failing

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu officials say a dam where waters rose rapidly during a tropical storm is not in danger of failing.

Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau said Thursday the dam is “nowhere close” to breaching.

But he says water in the reservoir rose 4 to 5 feet (nearly 1.5 meters) overnight during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Olivia.

City officials are asking people near Nuuanu (Noo-OO-ah-noo) Dam No. 1 to be alert for the possibility they may have to evacuate.

A spillway could be used to release water from the dam, but that would cause some flooding downstream.

The water level is now is 18 inches (46 centimeters) below the spillway.

Agency workers and firefighters are siphoning water from and pumping water out of the dam.

AP-US-TROPICAL-WEATHER-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Florence downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Florence has been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane with top sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph).

The National Hurricane Center says Florence is now lashing the North Carolina coast with hurricane -force winds and a life-threatening storm surge. It says the threat of freshwater flooding will increase in coming hours and days from the storm’s heavy rains.

The Miami-based center said in an update at 11 p.m. EDT Thursday that the storm’s eye was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Morehead, City, North Carolina. The core is also about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina.

The storm is moving to the northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

Forecasters say the center of Florence is expected to move inland between Friday and Saturday.

This item has been corrected to show storm is moving to northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

AP-US-GAS-EXPLOSIONS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Teen killed when exploded chimney falls on car

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old man has died after a house exploded amid gas explosions north of Boston, sending a chimney crashing into his car.

Officials have identified the victim as Leonel Rondon, of Lawrence. They say he was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he died around 8:30 p.m. EDT of his injuries.

Gov. Charlie Baker says 10 other people were injured Thursday in a series of fires and explosions that authorities blame on over-pressurized natural gas lines.

(Corrects first item; authorities in a statement initially gave the wrong last name for the victim.)

ELECTION 2018-NEW YORK-GOVERNOR-THE LATEST

The Latest: NY Democratic primary could resonate around US

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats across New York state are picking the winner of a long and sometimes nasty primary contest between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and activist and former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon.

The election got underway on Thursday — and the outcome will likely resonate around the nation.

It’s a high-profile example of the insurgent left-wing that’s trying to oust establishment incumbents who they say have failed to deliver on liberal promises.

Surveys show Cuomo is far ahead, but Nixon says the polls shouldn’t be trusted.

TRUMP-PUERTO RICO-THE LATEST

The Latest: WH: ‘Liberal media,’ mayor spread misinformation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump was responding to the “liberal media” and the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, when he tweeted that “3,000 people did not die” after Hurricane Maria hit the island last year.

Spokesman Hogan Gidley said Thursday that the” liberal media” and Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz are trying to exploit the island’s devastation by “pushing out a constant stream of misinformation and false accusations.”

Gidley says Trump directed the administration to provide unprecedented support to the island before, during and after two hurricanes hit Puerto Rico.

Trump cited no evidence for his tweet rejecting the widely accepted death toll of nearly 3,000 in Puerto Rico because of Maria.

Gidley cited other studies that blamed Maria for fewer than 3,000 deaths on the island.

ELIZABETH SMART KIDNAPPER-PRISON RELEASE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Elizabeth Smart wants no contact with kidnapper

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Elizabeth Smart says she has no desire to talk to her kidnapper after her unexpected release from prison next week.

When asked during a news conference Thursday if she had any message for Wanda Barzee, Smart says she has nothing to say.

Smart says she forgave the 72-year-old several years ago but that forgiveness does not mean “allowing her back into my life.”

Smart says she made the decision a long time ago that she never wanted to see or talk to Barzee again.

Barzee and her husband, a former street preacher, abducted a then 14-year-old Smart from her Salt Lake City bedroom in 2002. Smart was recognized and rescued after nine months.

Utah authorities say they miscalculated the time Barzee already served in federal prison.

AP-US-SUPREME-COURT-KAVANAUGH-THE-LATEST

The Latest: FBI confirms it received Kavanaugh information

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has confirmed that it received unspecified information about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this week.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (FYN’-styn), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Thursday that she had notified federal investigators about information she received concerning Kavanaugh.

A Senate Democratic aide and another person familiar with the matter said it referred to an incident that occurred while Kavanaugh was high-school age.

The details of the incident and the identity of the person who provided the information were unclear.

An FBI statement said the information was received Wednesday evening and then included in Kavanaugh’s background file, which is maintained as part of his nomination. The agency says that’s standard process.

The statement gave no indication that the information in the letter was being investigated.

— Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Mike Balsamo contributed.

VATICAN-SEX ABUSE-THE LATEST

The Latest: West Virginia AG plans review of allegations

VATICAN CITY (AP) — West Virginia’s attorney general says allegations that a U.S. Roman Catholic bishop sexually harassed adults warrant “a close review” by the state.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a statement Thursday after Pope Francis accepted Bishop Michael Bransfield’s resignation and authorized Baltimore Archbishop William Lori to conduct an investigation into allegations against Bransfield.

Bransfield was the bishop for the West Virginia diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Morrisey calls the allegations “disturbing.” He says a review is warranted “to determine how best we can protect West Virginians who might have been victims.”

The Republican Morrisey is seeking to unseat incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin in November’s election.

AP-US-ELECTION-2018-NEW-YORK-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Liu beats Dem incumbent in state Senate primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Comptroller John Liu has defeated incumbent Sen. Tony Avella in the Democratic primary for the 11th state Senate district.

Liu’s victory Thursday came two years after he lost to Avella in a previous primary campaign for Senate.

In both campaigns, Liu attacked Avella over his participation in the Senate’s Independent Democratic Conference.

That group of breakaway Democrats split from the party for several years to support Republican control of the chamber.

The split ended earlier this year in a political deal brokered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but several IDC members faced a tough re-election challenge.

Their opponents say voters shouldn’t tolerate Democrats siding with the Republicans in the age of President Donald Trump.

SICK ENDANGERED ORCA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Researcher who tracks whales declares orca dead

SEATTLE (AP) — Efforts to find an ailing orca from a critically endangered population of killer whales off Washington state have come up empty, and a scientist who tracks them has declared her dead.

Ken Balcomb, of the Center for Whale Research, confirmed Thursday that he had declared the orca known as J50 dead after she failed to appear with her family in recent days.

Experts had been preparing last-ditch efforts to save the nearly 4-year-old, emaciated whale that included the possibility of capturing and treating her.

Her loss brings the population of orcas that spend much of their time in the Pacific Northwest to just 74. The whales have been struggling with a dearth of their preferred prey, salmon, as well as pollution and boat noise.

