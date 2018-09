By The Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN leader: World has reached a “pivotal moment” in climate change, has to “change course in the next two years.”

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN leader: World has reached a “pivotal moment” in climate change, has to “change course in the next two years.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.