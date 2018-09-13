UN council urges renewed momentum for peace in Colombia

202
By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 12:34 pm 09/13/2018 12:34pm
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council is asking the Colombian government and the country’s largest rebel group “to renew momentum” in implementing their historic 2016 cease-fire agreement that ended more than half a century of conflict.

A resolution adopted unanimously on Thursday extended the mandate of the U.N. mission monitoring the agreement and urged the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC, to work together.

The council extended the mandate of the U.N. Verification Mission until Sept. 25, 2019 and welcomed the progress achieved so far.

Britain’s deputy U.N. ambassador Jonathan Allen, whose country sponsored the resolution, told reporters there are challenges to the peace process.

“What this Security Council is sending today is a clear message of its commitment and also its expectation,” he said.

