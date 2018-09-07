202
Trump says he doesn’t talk the way Woodward portrays him

By The Associated Press September 7, 2018 8:13 am 09/07/2018 08:13am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling a new book about his administration by longtime journalist Bob Woodward “a scam.”

In a Friday morning tweet, Trump is objecting to The Washington Post writer’s narrative of Trump’s turbulent 18 months in office.

Trump says: “I don’t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President.”

The book spotlights Trump advisers’ fears about the impulsive leader, and features quotes of Trump using profanity and mocking Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ accent.

Trump adds: “These quotes were made up. The author uses every trick in the book to demean and belittle.”

Woodward has said he stands by his reporting.

Topics:
Government News National News White House
