Trump, Kuwait emir discuss Syria, Yemen, trade

Trump, Kuwait emir discuss Syria, Yemen, trade

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 7:21 pm 09/05/2018 07:21pm
President Donald Trump shakes hands as he meets with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said terrorism, Syria and Yemen were among the topics of discussion during a White House meeting Wednesday with the emir of Kuwait.

Trump said Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah was a “very special friend” of his, while the 89-year-old Kuwaiti ruler said he was “very happy” to meet Trump for the third time in nearly a year.

The president said the U.S. and Kuwait practice “large-scale” trade and investment, and work together against terrorism. He declared Kuwait a “great partner” in that effort.

The emir said before the meeting that he and Trump would also discuss trade and investment, and cooperation on the military, energy and education.

