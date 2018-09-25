202
Home » National News » Trump holding Mississippi rally…

Trump holding Mississippi rally for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 5:40 pm 09/25/2018 05:40pm
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold a rally next week in northern Mississippi, urging voters to support an appointed Republican senator who is on the ballot in November.

The Trump campaign says Tuesday that the “Make America Great Again” rally is scheduled Oct. 2 in Southaven, a heavily Republican suburb just south of Memphis, Tennessee.

He will campaign for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, weeks after endorsing her on Twitter.

Trump was supposed to have a rally with Hyde-Smith on Sept. 14 in Jackson. It was canceled as Hurricane Florence approached the East Coast.

Hyde-Smith says in a statement that “it has been a privilege to back his ‘America First’ agenda.”

She faces three challengers in a nominally nonpartisan election Nov. 6. If nobody receives a majority, a runoff is Nov. 27.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500