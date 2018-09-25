Trump holding Mississippi rally for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold a rally next week in northern Mississippi, urging voters to support an appointed Republican senator who is on the ballot in November. The Trump campaign says…

The Trump campaign says Tuesday that the “Make America Great Again” rally is scheduled Oct. 2 in Southaven, a heavily Republican suburb just south of Memphis, Tennessee.

He will campaign for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, weeks after endorsing her on Twitter.

Trump was supposed to have a rally with Hyde-Smith on Sept. 14 in Jackson. It was canceled as Hurricane Florence approached the East Coast.

Hyde-Smith says in a statement that “it has been a privilege to back his ‘America First’ agenda.”

She faces three challengers in a nominally nonpartisan election Nov. 6. If nobody receives a majority, a runoff is Nov. 27.

