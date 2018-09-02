Tropical Storm Florence poses no current threat to land

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a new tropical storm in the eastern Atlantic has strengthened slightly and will slowly grow in strength Sunday and Monday but but does not currently threaten land. The…

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a new tropical storm in the eastern Atlantic has strengthened slightly and will slowly grow in strength Sunday and Monday but but does not currently threaten land.

The center said in its 5 a.m. EDT advisory Sunday that Tropical Storm Florence was located about 480 miles (772 kilometers) west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands off the west coast of Africa.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Florence is moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph). The storm’s maximum sustained winds strengthened to 60 mph (95 kph) and could slowly become stronger Sunday or Monday.

