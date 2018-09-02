202
Home » National News » Tropical Storm Florence poses…

Tropical Storm Florence poses no current threat to land

By The Associated Press September 2, 2018 5:22 am 09/02/2018 05:22am
Share

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a new tropical storm in the eastern Atlantic has strengthened slightly and will slowly grow in strength Sunday and Monday but but does not currently threaten land.

The center said in its 5 a.m. EDT advisory Sunday that Tropical Storm Florence was located about 480 miles (772 kilometers) west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands off the west coast of Africa.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Florence is moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph). The storm’s maximum sustained winds strengthened to 60 mph (95 kph) and could slowly become stronger Sunday or Monday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500