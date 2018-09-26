202
Tree falls on pickup truck on Georgia interstate; man killed

By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 1:45 pm 09/26/2018 01:45pm
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man driving on an interstate west of Atlanta has been killed by a tree that fell on his pickup truck.

News outlets reported the tree toppled over from the right shoulder of Interstate 20 and struck the cab of the westbound truck Wednesday morning.

The man’s name has not been released while relatives were being notified. Police say that the victim was the only person in the truck.

Two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of the interstate were closed while authorities investigated, causing traffic tie-ups for two hours.

National News
