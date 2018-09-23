202
Home » National News » Train derails in NW…

Train derails in NW Iowa, dumping sand, railcars into river

By The Associated Press September 23, 2018 7:14 pm 09/23/2018 07:14pm
Share

ALTON, Iowa (AP) — No injuries have been reported after a train derailed in northwest Iowa and 20 cars carrying soybean oil and sand fell into the flooded Floyd River.

The Des Moines Register reports the bridge beneath the Union Pacific train collapsed as part of the derailment Sunday morning. Officials say no hazardous materials leaked into the river.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department shot video showing the mangled pile of rail cars and the bridge in the river. Alton City Administrator Dale Oltmans says the derailment happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the edge of the small town of Alton.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza says recent flooding and heavy rain may have contributed to the derailment. The train was travelling from Mankato, Minnesota, to North Platte, Nebraska.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500