Top political donor to GOP says he’s no longer a Republican

By The Associated Press September 22, 2018 11:07 am 09/22/2018 11:07am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The billionaire CEO of the Ohio-based company behind Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works is no longer a Republican.

L Brands founder Leslie Wexner said at a Sept. 13 gathering on civility that he’s become an independent. The Columbus Dispatch reports Wexner said he “won’t support this nonsense in the Republican Party.”

One of the country’s top political donors, Wexner said he’d been a Republican since his college days at Ohio State University.

Wexner proclaimed last year he’d “just had it” after Republican President Donald Trump said there was blame on “both sides” for deadly violence at an August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. He vowed to demand civility from politicians seeking his support.

Wexner’s decision followed a stop in Columbus by former Democratic President Barack Obama.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

