‘Together Live’ tour to feature women storytellers

By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 12:20 pm 09/11/2018 12:20pm
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, Reese Witherspoon arrives at the Hello Sunshine Video on Demand channel launch in Los Angeles. Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and WME Partner announced Tuesday, Sept. 11, that “Together Live,” a ten-city North America tour bringing together women of all ages and backgrounds will launch in Boston on Nov. 3. Leaders, musicians, comedians, celebrities and ordinary people will share real stories from their lives. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A ten-city North America tour will feature stories and music aimed at bringing together women of all ages and backgrounds.

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and WME Partner on Tuesday announced “Together Live” will launch in Boston on Nov. 3. Leaders, musicians, comedians, celebrities and ordinary people will share real stories from their lives.

Witherspoon, Cheryl Strayed, Ruthie Lindsey, Cleo Wade, Abby Wambach, Maysoon Zayid and Priya Parker are among the participants.

The tour will also visit Philadelphia, Washington, Toronto, Cincinnati, Ohio, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, Arkansas and Austin, Texas.

Organizers say content from the tour will be made available online.

Anyone interested in purchasing presale tickets can register at TogetherLive.com.

Entertainment News National News
