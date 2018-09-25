The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 23, 2018: iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 2. Ocean’s 8 3. Sicario: Day of the Soldado 4. Solo: A Star Wars Story 5.…
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
2. Ocean’s 8
3. Sicario: Day of the Soldado
4. Solo: A Star Wars Story
5. Annihilation
6. Tag (2018)
7. Deadpool 2
8. Gotti
9. Avengers: Infinity War
10. Adrift
iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:
1. Gotti
2. Hearts Beat Loud
3. Hereditary
4. Mandy
5. The Endless
6. Final Score
7. Bel Canto
8. The Children Act
9. Andy Irons: Kissed By God
10. Hunt for the Skinwalker
