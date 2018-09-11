202
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 4:15 pm 09/11/2018 04:15pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 9, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

2. Tag (2018)

3. Adrift

4. Deadpool 2

5. Avengers: Infinity War

6. Active Measures

7. Book Club

8. Ready Player One

9. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

10. Hereditary

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hereditary

2. Borg vs McEnroe

3. American Animals

4. The Rewrite

5. Pick of the Litter

6. Beirut

7. Summer of 84

8. Arizona

9. Beast

10. The Gospel According to André

