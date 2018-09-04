The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 2, 2018: iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Tag (2018) 2. Deadpool 2 3. Book Club 4. Avengers: Infinity War 5. Upgrade 6. Ocean’s 8 7. Life of…

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Tag (2018)

2. Deadpool 2

3. Book Club

4. Avengers: Infinity War

5. Upgrade

6. Ocean’s 8

7. Life of the Party (2018)

8. Forever My Girl

9. Ready Player One

10. Active Measures

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. American Animals

2. Hereditary

3. Summer of 84

4. Ghost Stories

5. Pick of the Litter

6. Beirut

7. Arizona

8. First Reformed

9. Support the Girls

10. RBG

