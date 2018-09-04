202
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 5:51 pm 09/04/2018 05:51pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 2, 2018:

1. Tag (2018)

2. Deadpool 2

3. Book Club

4. Avengers: Infinity War

5. Upgrade

6. Ocean’s 8

7. Life of the Party (2018)

8. Forever My Girl

9. Ready Player One

10. Active Measures

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. American Animals

2. Hereditary

3. Summer of 84

4. Ghost Stories

5. Pick of the Litter

6. Beirut

7. Arizona

8. First Reformed

9. Support the Girls

10. RBG

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Entertainment News Movie News National News
