The Latest: Swimsuit-less Miss America competition begins

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the first night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition: (all times local):

9 p.m.

Contestants from Florida and Wisconsin have won the first night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition.

Miss Florida Taylor Tyson won the talent competition for a classical piano performance.

Miss Wisconsin Tianna Vanderhei won the onstage interview competition.

This is the first year the Miss America competition does not include a swimsuit competition.

The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night in Atlantic City.

3 a.m.

With a revolt underway by state pageant officials — and without swimsuits — the Miss America competition begins Wednesday night amid the most turmoil the iconic event has seen in decades.

The first of three nights of preliminary competition begins with a big change: In past years, one talent and one swimsuit winner were named in each of the three preliminary nights.

This year, instead of a swimsuit winner, the winner of an onstage interview will be named.

The format is similar to what will happen during Sunday night’s nationally televised broadcast on ABC.

Scholarships totaling nearly $506,000 will be awarded.

Most state organizations want new leadership for the Miss America Organization, and the outgoing Miss America, Cara Mund, says she was bullied by pageant leaders.

They deny the charges.

