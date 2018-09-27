The Latest: Trial in pregnant woman’s slaying goes to jury

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of William Hoehn, accused of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Savanna Greywind (all times local): 3:15 p.m. A jury in North Dakota has…

A jury in North Dakota has begun deliberations for a man accused of conspiring in the slaying of a pregnant woman whose baby was cut from her womb.

Testimony wrapped Thursday afternoon in the trial of William Hoehn (hayn). He’s charged in the August 2017 death of Savanna Greywind. Hoehn has admitted helping his then-girlfriend, Brooke Crews, cover up the death. But he says he had no knowledge of what Crews planned until discovering the crime scene in the couple’s apartment bathroom.

Crews testified that she didn’t tell Hoehn “explicitly” of what she planned. But she said he got a rope and tightened it around Greywind’s neck to be sure she was dead.

Hoehn’s attorney called Crews a liar.

3 p.m.

The attorney for a man accused of helping kill a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb says prosecutors cannot prove the victim was alive when he arrived on the scene — and so jurors should find him not guilty.

Williams Hoehn (hayn) is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Hoehn testified that he helped cover up the crime but had nothing to do with the murder.

Defense attorney Daniel Borgen said in his closing argument that testimony by Hoehn’s former girlfriend Brooke Crews that Hoehn tightened a rope around Greywind’s neck is not credible. He called Crews “one of the most devious, skilled liars we have ever seen.”

Prosecutor Leah Viste said in her closing that Hoehn and Crews “made a plan and they carried out.”

2:30 p.m.

Prosecutors in the trial of a man accused of helping kill a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb say he and his former girlfriend were in on the crime together.

William Hoehn (hayn) is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Hoehn has admitted to helping cover up the crime, but blames Brooke Crews for the killing.

Prosecutor Leah Viste said in closing arguments that conspiracy could be proven in two ways. She said the first was Crews’ testimony that she felt pressured to produce a baby. She said the other was Crews’ testimony that when Hoehn came upon the scene, he retrieved a rope and tightened it around Greywind’s neck.

The prosecutor said Hoehn and Crews “made a plan and they carried it out.”

11:45 a.m.

Prosecutors trying a man in the death of a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb attacked his credibility after he testified he had nothing to do with the killing.

William Hoehn (hayn) is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Hoehn’s ex-girlfriend, Brooke Crews, testified earlier that she cut the baby from Greywind and then Hoehn tied a rope around Greywind’s neck after he came upon the scene. Hoehn has denied it.

Cass County prosecutor Leah Viste pointed out conflicting stories that Hoehn told police after he and Crews were arrested. Hoehn acknowledged that, but when Viste suggested that Hoehn and Crews would do anything for each other, Hoehn said there were “boundaries.”

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Judge Tom Olson denied a defense motion for a mistrial at the end of Hoehn’s testimony.

10:15 a.m.

A man accused in the death of a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb says his former girlfriend is responsible and that her claim he put a rope around the victim’s neck is wrong.

William Hoehn (hayn) is on trial for conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Hoehn’s ex-girlfriend, Brooke Crews, testified earlier that she cut the baby from Greywind and then Hoehn tied a rope around Greywind’s neck after he came upon the scene.

Hoehn testified Thursday that the rope was around Greywind’s neck when he entered the bathroom of their apartment. When Hoehn’s attorney asked him whether Greywind was breathing, Hoehn said he didn’t think so.

Hoehn earlier pleaded guilty to helping Crews cover up the crime.

