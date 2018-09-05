The Latest: Man didn’t appear to target media in Texas crash

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a truck crashing into a Dallas TV station (all times local): 11 a.m. Authorities say they don’t believe that a man who rammed his pickup truck into the downtown…

11 a.m.

Authorities say they don’t believe that a man who rammed his pickup truck into the downtown building of Dallas’ Fox television affiliate was targeting the media.

Police Senior Cpl. Debra Webb says the man who was detained after the Wednesday morning incident was taken to a hospital for examination.

Witnesses say that after ramming into the building, the rambling man got out of his truck and scattered hand-written papers. Police say the papers had information on a police-involved shooting.

KDFW reporter Brandon Todd says people backed away when the man took an orange duffel bag out of his truck, fearing it could contain a bomb.

Webb says no “suspicious devices” were found in the bag. No one was hurt.

8 a.m.

Police have detained a “ranting” man accused of crashing a pickup truck into a Fox affiliate television station building in downtown Dallas during a live newscast.

KDFW posted details on Facebook Wednesday morning showing photos of the front of the vehicle rammed into windows near an entrance. The man paced and scattered papers outside. He was not able to enter the building and was soon arrested.

Anchors who continued on the air through the 7 a.m. newscast, despite the crash, say nobody was hurt.

A KDFW statement says “a man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning” and “jumped out and started ranting.”

Police haven’t returned messages about the suspect or a possible motive.

