The Latest: Hospital releases bank shooting victim

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on the Sept. 6 shootings in a Cincinnati bank building (all times local): 9:43 p.m. Florida court records show that family members of the man who killed three people and…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on the Sept. 6 shootings in a Cincinnati bank building (all times local):

9:43 p.m.

Florida court records show that family members of the man who killed three people and wounded two before being gunned down by Cincinnati police Thursday had fought to get him committed to a mental health facility.

Court records obtained by The Cincinnati Enquirer show that on at least two occasions, Omar Santa Perez’s mother and sister told Palm Beach County judges that he was violent and mentally ill. The judges both ordered a mental health evaluation.

The Enquirer reports that Santa was punching walls and refusing to take medication in incidents between 2010 and 2012.

Santa, 29, entered a Fifth Third Bank building and randomly fired shots in the lobby until police shot him. Police say he had about 250 rounds of ammunition for his legally purchased 9 mm handgun.

Police say an apartment search hasn’t explained the attack.

___

4:30 p.m.

A Cincinnati hospital says one of two people who survived gunshot wounds in a downtown building attack has been released.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center wouldn’t identify the released patient, citing privacy restrictions. However, the husband of Whitney Austin said earlier in the day that he had met with Fifth Third contractor Brian Sarver and his family and that Sarver was expected to be ready to go home soon.

Waller Austin said in a statement that his wife “still has a long road ahead in her recovery both physically and mentally.” The 37-year-old Fifth Third Bancorp vice president and mother of two was shot at least 12 times Sept. 6. She was initially hospitalized in critical condition, but has improved to fair condition.

Four people including the gunman were killed.

___

3 p.m.

The husband of a Fifth Third Bancorp executive who is recovering after being shot at least 12 times is offering a public thanks to Cincinnati police and other first responders who helped save her life.

Waller Austin says in a statement that his wife Whitney Austin “still has a long road ahead in her recovery.” A vice president at the Cincinnati-based regional banker, she has improved to fair condition after being admitted in critical condition Sept. 6 after the bank building shootings that killed four people, including the gunman.

Austin says they are still trying to understand how she survived, after the shooter kept firing rounds into her.

He says they are “so thankful” for the bravery of responding officers who opened fire to end the rampage.

___

9:50 a.m.

Employees have returned to work at a bank building in which four people, including the gunman, were killed last week.

The lobby of the Fifth Third Bancorp’s headquarters building remains closed Monday as investigators continue trying to learn why a 29-year-old man opened fire in the downtown Cincinnati high-rise.

A Fifth Third finance manager and two contractors were killed Thursday. A bank vice president and another contractor remain hospitalized in fair condition with gunshot wounds.

Company spokeswoman Stacie Haas says counselors are available for employees.

Omar Enrique Santa Perez was shooting randomly in the lobby until police shot him. Police say he had about 250 rounds of ammunition for his legally purchased 9 mm handgun.

Police say he never worked there and an apartment search hasn’t explained the attack.

___

6:50 a.m.

Investigators will continue this week trying to learn why a 29-year-old man opened fire at high-rise in downtown Cincinnati last week.

Four people, including the gunman, were killed last Thursday. Two gunshot victims were listed Sunday in fair condition. One had been initially admitted in critical condition.

Twenty-nine-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez began shooting inside the Fifth Third Bank headquarters building. Police say he had about 250 rounds of ammunition for his legally purchased 9 mm handgun.

Police say he never worked there and an apartment search hasn’t explained his attack.

Meanwhile, a local T-shirt company has produced a “Cincy Strong” shirt to benefit victims and first responders.

Cincy Shirts co-owner Josh Sneed tells The Cincinnati Enquirer the company expects to raise more than $10,000.

___

