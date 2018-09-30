The Latest: 3 dead after Pennsylvania car explosion

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on a car explosion in Pennsylvania that killed at least 1 person (all times local): 4:20 p.m. A coroner says three males are dead after a car explosion in…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on a car explosion in Pennsylvania that killed at least 1 person (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A coroner says three males are dead after a car explosion in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Lehigh County Coroner Scott Grim said at a news conference Sunday that authorities are working to identify the victims.

Authorities say the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is taking the lead on the investigation. The FBI and local authorities are assisting.

Officials say they are seeking tips from the public to solve the crime.

Authorities say the blast happened on a city street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They had earlier confirmed at least one fatality.

1:50 p.m.

The FBI says it doesn’t believe there is any remaining threat to public safety following a car explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania, that killed at least one person.

Assistant Police Chief Gail Struss said Sunday that the blast happened on a city street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating along with city, state and Lehigh County authorities.

People were asked to shelter in place, and a shelter was set up at a nearby school. FBI officials thanked residents for their patience as evidence is collected.

10:30 a.m.

Federal and local authorities are investigating a car explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania, killed at least one person.

Assistant Police Chief Gail Struss said early Sunday that the blast happened on a city street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. She says, “We can confirm that there is at least one fatality.”

Details are scant. Residents were asked to avoid the area, and people who live nearby were asked to shelter in place. A shelter was set up at a nearby elementary school.

City, state and Lehigh County authorities are investigating along with the FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

