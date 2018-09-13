The Latest: 2 protesters detained at climate meeting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a global climate summit in San Francisco (all times local): 2:05 p.m. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has drawn criticism from environmental activists for likening them…

2:05 p.m.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has drawn criticism from environmental activists for likening them to people advocating for a wall along the U.S-Mexican border even as they vacation in Mexico.

Wenonah Hauter, executive director of Food & Water Watch, said in a statement Thursday that Bloomberg and California Gov. Jerry Brown are the crazy ones for refusing to completely reject oil and gas.

She called them pro-fracking apologists.

Brown and Bloomberg are leading a global climate action summit in San Francisco that has attracted thousands of attendees and hundreds of critics who want more aggressive action against global warming.

Bloomberg said that something was crazy when environmentalists protests an environmental conference. He said it reminded him of people “who want to build a wall along the Mexican border to keep people out from a country we go to for vacations.”

Something’s crazy here.”

___

12:45 p.m.

The CEO of one of the world’s largest online business software companies is urging fellow technology leaders to help fight climate change.

Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff addressed the Global Climate Action Summit Thursday in San Francisco.

He says climate change can’t be solved by any one person, any scientific community or any business.

But he announced that Salesforce and 20 technology companies have signed a pact to “decarbonize.”

Companies that do so agree to take steps to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions worldwide through supply chains, regulations and customer efforts.

Salesforce recently opened a 61-story office tower in San Francisco that the company says relies on clean energy to operate.

___

12:15 p.m.

An organization says 27 major cities around the world have seen greenhouse gas emissions peak and decline.

The C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group said Thursday at a conference in San Francisco that the cities saw emissions decrease at least 10 percent from their peak over a five-year period.

The cities include Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and San Francisco. Together the cities include about 54 million people.

Mayors from around the world attending the Global Climate Action Summit say they are working to increase fleets of electric buses and taxis.

___

9 a.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown started his global climate summit in San Francisco by saying that President Donald Trump will likely be remembered as a liar and fool when it comes to the environment.

The Democratic Brown and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg held a press conference Thursday on the first full day of the summit that is partly a rebuke of the Trump administration.

Trump announced last year that he was withdrawing from the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord.

His administration is also seeking to boost methane emissions and roll back California’s strict vehicle emissions standards.

Summit organizers say they are unaware of any U.S. federal officials attending.

