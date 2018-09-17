The Latest: Bodies of 4 Arizona men recovered in ATV crash

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on an ATV crash in Arizona that has killed four people (all times local): 5:10 p.m. Authorities in northern Arizona say the bodies of four men killed in a…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on an ATV crash in Arizona that has killed four people (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Authorities in northern Arizona say the bodies of four men killed in a fiery ATV crash have been recovered.

Coconino County sheriff’s officials say a 10-acre fire and rugged terrain made it difficult for rescuers to get to the site of Saturday’s crash.

Sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton says four people riding on one ATV had been reported overdue.

Deputies say tracks indicate an ATV went off a Forest Service road and plunged 400 feet (122 meters) down a cliff.

Paxton says investigators don’t know why the vehicle veered off the road.

He says the names of the men are being withheld until their relatives can be notified.

Authorities say all four were from the Phoenix area and were on a camping trip in the Payson area.

9:50 a.m.

Authorities say a northern Arizona wildfire started by a weekend ATV crash is preventing them from reaching the scene, where the bodies of four people are believed to be.

Coconino County sheriff’s deputies say tracks indicate the ATV went off a Forest Service road and plunged 400 feet (122 meters) down a cliff near Blue Ridge Saturday.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jon Paxton said Monday that investigators don’t know why the vehicle veered off the road.

The four people riding in the ATV were reported overdue Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are treating the scene as a recovery operation.

Paxton says the accident is likely what started the 10-acre (4-hectare) blaze.

