202
Home » National News » Jury stops deliberating for…

Jury stops deliberating for the day in ex-Texas cop’s trial

By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 8:09 pm 09/26/2018 08:09pm
Share
In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, photo, Mesquite police officer Derick Wiley is cross examined on the witness stand by prosecutor prosecutor Ryan Mitchell, right, in Criminal District Court 5 at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas. The jury began deliberating Wednesday in the trial of the former suburban Dallas police officer charged with aggravated assault in the shooting an unarmed black man, TV station WFAA reports. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — The jury has completed its first day of deliberations in the trial of a former suburban Dallas police officer charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of an unarmed black man.

Deliberations will resume Thursday morning in the trial of Derick Wiley. Jurors deliberated for about five hours Wednesday.

Mesquite police fired the black officer after the November 2017 shooting that wounded Lyndo Jones, who had been sitting in his pickup prior to being shot. Jones was struck in the back twice by gunfire after starting to run.

Police video shows Jones pleading with Wiley not to shoot just before the gunfire.

A defense lawyer says Wiley was forced to make a split-second decision after being led to believe Jones was stealing from the truck.

Wiley testified he thought Jones had a weapon so he should “shoot or get shot.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500