202
Home » National News » Texas couple accused of…

Texas couple accused of enslaving Guinean girl for 16 years

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 12:01 pm 09/20/2018 12:01pm
Share
This combination of photos provided by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department in Texas shows Mohamed Toure, left, and Denise Cros-Toure, a Fort Worth couple accused of enslaving a Guinean woman for 16 years. A grand jury on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, indicted the couple on federal charges that include forced labor. They are the son and daughter-in-law of a former president of the West African country of Guinea. (Tarrant County Sheriff's Department via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A suburban Fort Worth couple accused of enslaving a Guinean woman for 16 years has been indicted on federal charges that include forced labor.

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted Mohamed Toure and Denise Cros-Toure, who are the son and daughter-in-law of a former president of the West African country of Guinea.

An affidavit says they brought the victim, then aged at least 5 years but perhaps as old as 13, from her rural Guinean village in 2000. They forced her to work without pay in their home for years. Authorities began investigating after the victim fled the couple’s home in 2016.

Defense attorney Scott Palmer has said the criminal complaint against his clients is “riddled with salacious allegations, fabrications and lies.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500