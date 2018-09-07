202
CORRECTS: Tesla stock falls 9 pct after CEO appears to smoke marijuana during interview, chief accountant leaves.

By The Associated Press September 7, 2018 10:00 am 09/07/2018 10:00am
DETROIT (AP) — CORRECTS: Tesla stock falls 9 pct after CEO appears to smoke marijuana during interview, chief accountant leaves. . (Corrects APNewsAlert that said Musk smoked marijuana during interview. The interviewer told Musk the item he shared with the CEO contained marijuana and tobacco.)

