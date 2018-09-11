202
Home » National News » Takeda moving US headquarters…

Takeda moving US headquarters from Chicago area to Boston

By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 11:57 am 09/11/2018 11:57am
Share

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Japanese drugmaker Takeda says it is closing its U.S. headquarters in suburban Chicago with about 1,000 employees and moving its functions to the Boston area.

Takeda spokeswoman Julia Ellwanger said Tuesday that the work currently performed at the offices in Deerfield, Illinois, will gradually shift to Boston after it completes its $64 billion takeover of Ireland-based pharmaceutical company Shire.

Ellwanger tells the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald that all employees who are based at the Deerfield headquarters will be affected by the closure, although some will receive relocation offers. She says a closure date hasn’t been set but that employees should know their status within six months of the completion of the Shire deal.

Shire’s U.S. headquarters is in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ellwanger says Takeda’s move will simplify its U.S. operations.

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500